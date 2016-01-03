Texans to host Chiefs in Wild Card round of playoffs

The Texans will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs.

Houston clinched the AFC South title with Sunday's win over the Jaguars, and finished with a final mark of 9-7. They are the AFC's 4th seed.

Because the Broncos beat the Chargers in Week 17, they locked up the AFC West division crown, which meant the Chiefs, at 11-5, were a Wild Card team.

After his squad beat the Jaguars, head coach Bill O'Brien said the Texans weren't satisfied.

"Do we want to rest on our laurels of where we are right now?," O'Brien asked. "I think it's great. I really do. I think it's a good thing, but this is the second season and we'd like to try to keep it going."

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who's played in four playoff games with the Texans, agreed.

"It is a good feeling, but you can't get complacent and hang your hat on that," Joseph said. "We have plenty more football to play, you just have to take it one week at a time the way we did when we were back in that hole earlier in the season. You have to grind it out one week at a time."

Kansas City is the 5th seed in the AFC.