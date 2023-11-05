Texans 2nd half touchdown tied for longest in NFL in 2023

The Texans didn't waste any time on offense to start their second half.

C.J. Stroud found Noah Brown for a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage following the intermission. With kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn sidelined due to a quadriceps injury, Stroud's 2-point pass attempt to Andrew Beck fell incomplete, but Houston was within four, down 20-16.

It was the third straight game since Brown returned from injury for the veteran receiver to catch a pass of 31 yards or more in a contest.

Brown tied Michael Pittman for the longest touchdown reception in the NFL this season.