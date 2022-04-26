Texans unveil John McClain Media Wall of Fame | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans honored their most senior beat reporter, John McClain, with a surprise retirement luncheon on Tuesday where they unveiled the John McClain Media Wall of Fame.

The longtime sportswriter has been one of the most respected voiced in professional football, covering the NFL for over 40 years in Houston before announcing his retirement on March 31 in the Houston Chronicle. McClain, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee, was the inaugural inductee in his namesake wall.

Team President Greg Grissom presented the John McClain Wall of Fame with McClain's friends, colleagues and members of the Texans organization in attendance. The Wall will reside in the NRG Stadium press box, kicking off a new tradition to recognize media members who cover the Texans with integrity, fairness and an unrelenting commitment, according to Grissom.