Texans unveil John McClain Media Wall of Fame | Daily Brew

Apr 26, 2022 at 04:12 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans honored their most senior beat reporter, John McClain, with a surprise retirement luncheon on Tuesday where they unveiled the John McClain Media Wall of Fame.

The longtime sportswriter has been one of the most respected voiced in professional football, covering the NFL for over 40 years in Houston before announcing his retirement on March 31 in the Houston Chronicle. McClain, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee, was the inaugural inductee in his namesake wall.

Team President Greg Grissom presented the John McClain Wall of Fame with McClain's friends, colleagues and members of the Texans organization in attendance. The Wall will reside in the NRG Stadium press box, kicking off a new tradition to recognize media members who cover the Texans with integrity, fairness and an unrelenting commitment, according to Grissom.

Houston Texans Foundation Vice President Hannah McNair, representing Chair and CEO Cal McNair, also thanked McClain on behalf of the McNair family for his years of media coverage. McClain played a key role in helping late Founder Bob McNair bring NFL football back to Houston in 2002. Dedicated to his craft, McClain once even posed as a yard worker outside Bob McNair's house back in 2006. The Texans were interviewing candidates for their head coach position and McClain, eager to catch a glimpse into the McNairs' library, pretended to rake leaves in the backyard. In honor of that memory, McNair presented McClain with his own "special rake" so he could take care of the yard for his wife Carol since he will be spending more time at home.

McClain said he was blown away by the luncheon and the Media Wall of Fame.

"I've had so much fun covering this team since 1997 when I met Bob and Janice at their house," McClain said.

McClain says he still plans to spend a lot of time around the Texans at NRG Stadium and will continue to follow the team.

📸 | John McClain Honored as Inaugural Inductee in his Namesake Media Wall of Fame

An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 26, 2022 John McClain Media Wall of Fame event in the Press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising