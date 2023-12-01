Texans vs. Broncos | 5 Things to Watch

2) Careful with explosives – One of the many reasons Stroud has flourished so far has been his ability to go deep. Over the last month, he completed 27 passes of 20 yards or more. The next best AFC quarterback had 14 such completions. Dallas' Dak Prescott was closest to Stroud with 24 completions of 20 yards or longer. But he did so in five games this month, compared to just four for Stroud.

Right guard Shaq Mason, who played with Tom Brady five seasons in New England and last year with the Bucs, sees something special in Stroud as well.

"It's amazing," Mason said. "He's making some plays back there. He's a great player. We see the day in and day out of how hard he works, how he studies, how he tries to pick apart things."

3) Run to Daylight – Last Sunday, Texans running backs Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce combined to gain 32 yards on 11 carries. In the two games prior, Singletary cracked the 100-yard mark both weeks. Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik would like to see more of that than what he saw versus the Jaguars.

"We took a little bit of a step back last week," Slowik said. "We weren't moving and displacing people like we wanted. We weren't necessarily hitting the holes like we wanted on some of the stuff. I mean, we have very much reattached to ourselves this week to try and make sure we play Texan football again."

The Broncos defense has allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL this season, and is last in the league in allowing 5.4 yards per carry.

4) No Cooking Allowed – Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is playing at a high level again. He's thrown 20 touchdown passes and just four picks. His passer rating is 103.4, and along with Stroud, only four other quarterbacks in the NFL are above the 100 mark.

He's also been outstanding in the fourth quarter this season. He's thrown an NFL-best eight touchdown passes in the final period, and he hasn't been picked off in the fourth.

"He throws one of the best deep balls in the league," Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We have to be prepared there when they do take their shots. But also, if it's not there, he's being smart with the football. He's getting the ball to his checkdown, getting to his second or third read and allowing them to continue drives."

5) TO Differential – The Texans, again, face a team that's outstanding at turnover differential. (No, I'm not copying and pasting this paragraph from last week's '5 Things to Watch'. Or the week before. Or the week before that.)

The Broncos are tied for fourth in the NFL at plus-8, meaning they've take the ball away from opponents eight more times than they've turned it over.

But Denver's defense leads the league with 22 takeaways. Slowik and company are aware of that.