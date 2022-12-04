Texans vs. Browns | Week 13

The Houston Texans are taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season. Follow along on Gameday Central for more highlights, play-by-play analysis and more.
Watch the game on CBS, KHOU or on NFL+. Check out more ways to watch + follow along here.
Check below for can't-miss moments!
Browse photos from the Texans, Browns Week 13 matchup.
Check out some photos of the Houston Texans warming up in NRG Stadium to take on the Browns in Week 13. Pregame Pics presented by Gatorade.
The Texans are back at NRG Stadium to take on the Browns in Week 13. Check of the best arrival photos presented by Reliant.