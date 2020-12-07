Texans vs. Colts, Week 13 | Harris Hits

There's not an adjective strong enough to describe the ending of the Texans 26-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. I was standing right down at the two yard line when the Texans second down snap went awry and I, like many in the sections behind me, were stunned. I shouldn't say this so Marc hears it, but I just needed to throw something so I flipped my mic on to the tarp behind me as I used to with my play card on the sideline when I coached. I couldn't even bring myself to watch the final kneel downs as I yanked my headphones off and trudged up the stairs, hoping against hope that somehow what we all saw was a nightmare and the real game would start when I woke up. Alas, reality was squarely in front of us, or behind me in my situation. Here are my Harris Hits from an indescribable, football gut punch loss to the Colts.

Given the sadness, anger, frustration or whatever negative emotion you felt when Anthony Walker Jr. fell on that fumble, this was about as proud as I've been of this team all season long. It played without three receivers, for various reasons, that were supposed to be key figures for the 2020 offense. One starting cornerback was placed on a six game suspension earlier this week, while another projected starting cornerback who hasn't been on the field all year long underwent surgery for the second time in a calendar year. Yet, the offense put up 20 first half points, outgained the Colts by 27 yards, averaged nearly a yard more per play, produced a higher average yards per rush and produced not one, but two 100 yard receivers that I promise you weren't on but 2%, if that, of Fantasy Football teams over the weekend. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (more on DW4 in a bit) threw for 341 yards through the air and ran for an 11-yard touchdown. Defensively, the Texans didn't give up a second half point. Furthermore, it held the Colts to a 27% third down conversion rate (three for 11) and made a massive stop on 4th and one to end a Colts drive on the Texans five yard line. This would've been one of the most memorable wins in the history of the franchise with the way EVERYONE stepped up throughout the day. I think that's why it stung the way that it did.

Two yards away...again. Think of this one this way. In week six, the Texans were two yards away from sealing a win on the road with a two point conversion at Tennessee. Brandin Cooks broke WIDE OPEN, but Titans star Jeffery Simmons got two fingers on the Deshaun Watson pass which left open the opportunity for Tennessee to tie the game and win in overtime. We all know how that one ended. Sunday, the Texans were two yards away from punching one in to potentially beat the Colts. So, watch this...win those two games, and again, think of how close the Texans had actually been to winning each game...here's what happens - the Titans would be 7-5, tied with the Colts at 7-5, with the Texans at 6-6, but with wins against both of the two teams in front of them. Look at the standings now and the Titans and Colts are 8-4 with the Texans 4-8; however, four yards, four very makeable yards, stood in the way of the Texans being right in the mix of this thing in the middle of December.

Marc and I often talk about games with names. Rosencopter. 2010 win over the Colts - The Arian Game. 2015 loss to the Colts - Hasselbeck in a Diaper game. 2019 win over the Raiders - Eye Kick. 2018 win over the Cowboys - HopSpins. You get it - games with names and this one was bound to be The Chad and Keke Game, obviously until the end (I'm not even going to come up with a moniker for this one, hurts too much). Receivers Chad Hansen and Keke Coutee both registered 100+ yards receiving in the same game. How rare was that? Well, it was the first time that neither DeAndre Hopkins or Andre Johnson were involved in the 100/100 feat in nine years. In a 25-20 loss to the Raiders in 2011, my pal Joel Dreeseen and Arian Foster each reached the century mark. It was the Chad and Keke game, until it wasn't.

I've been a fan of Hansen for a long time. I had him at No. 88 in my 2017 Harris 100 after a sensational finish to his college career.

88. Chad Hansen, WR, Cal

Previous:

Combine: Hansen ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, a solid, if unspectacular time, but his change of direction drill times were strong. He ran a 6.74 3-cone and a 4.13 short shuttle as well. He caught it well during this on the field drills. He didn't wow the scouts with his athleticism but did have a satisfactory Combine weekend.

Overall: The name may not ring a bell but his game speaks for itself. He didn't make much of a dent at Cal in 2015 after transferring from Idaho State and sitting out 2014. Now, he was behind an experienced crew of pass catchers that starred for former No. 1 pick quarterback Jared Goff. When Hansen finally got the stage to himself, he blew the roof off the place. He piled up 14 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns down in Australia against Hawai'i in the opener and he was off and running. He's acrobatic with the ball in the air, making a few of the best toe drag catches I saw on film studying all these receivers. He can separate from defensive backs quickly and was once a sprinter in high school. It shows. Just go look at his second touchdown on the tunnel screen against Hawai'i. Wow, he took off like he was shot out of a cannon. He doesn't have a ton of experience but his skills translate to the next level without question.

After bouncing around the AFC East and then landing on a few practice squads, the former Cal star landed in Houston on its practice squad in 2019. In 2020, Hansen had a brilliant training camp and I went back to see what I wrote each and every day and this was one of my first notes on day two.

"I asked about some players that had made an impression since the players had arrived back on campus, if you will, and one of the names was receiver Chad Hansen. Going back to Hansen's days at Cal, I was a big fan of his game. He was fluid and could get separation with excellent routes. He caught everything and had tremendous body control. He worked with Deshaun Watson this offseason a bunch and on Saturday, they connected a number of times as a few receivers were still held out of practice. Looking back on my notes, I have "NICE (insert route, catch, hands)" written three different times. He just kept getting open and making catches. Oh yeah, it sounds simple, but he's making it look even easier. I don't know what the future holds for Hansen with the number of vets in that receiving corps already but, on Saturday, he made sure he made an impact on this team and offense."

Here was day six (I think)

"Receiver Chad Hansen has been a beneficiary of some receivers missing full practices as they ramp up to the 2020 season. He has caught nearly everything thrown his way and the work he did with Deshaun Watson this offseason seems to be paying off."