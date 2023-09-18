Texans vs. Colts, Week 2 | Big Play Breakdown

The Texans strung together their best offensive drive of the game to date after Colts RB Anthony Richardson ran in his second touchdown of the game to make the score 14-0. The Texans offense moved the ball down to the eight yard line and faced a 2nd and six eight yards from paydirt. They aligned 'Motor' Singletary next to QB C.J. Stroud with 11 personnel (one RB - Singletary and one TE - Dalton Schultz) on the field. Schultz started on the left side of the formation with Nico Collins, but motioned to the right where Tank Dell and Robert Woods were in a twins alignment. That motion created a bunch alignment to the right side of the formation and Collins all alone on the left side. The Colts, then, botched the coverage as Singletary darted to his left where Collins was. They both converged on Singletary, leaving Collins wide open up the seam. Three steps into his route, Collins threw up his hand as he ran straight up the seam but I'm not sure Stroud saw him immediately. Even more honestly, I don't know that Stroud threw that ball to Collins. Rookie WR Tank Dell ran to the back of the end zone and was moving along the back line toward Nico's side. Colts LB E.J. Speed turned his back to Collins to keep Dell from making a play. But, the ball never got all the way to Dell as Collins leapt up and snatched it out of the air for a touchdown.