Texans vs. Cowboys | Preseason Week 2

Aug 21, 2021 at 07:23 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Houston Texans are in Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Preseason. Follow along on Gameday Central for more highlights, play-by-play analysis and more.

Watch the game on ABC13 Houston or on HoustonTexans.com (geographic restrictions apply). Check out more ways to watch + follow along here.

Check below for can't-miss moments!

Lonnie Johnson had been steadily racking up the interceptions in training camp this month.

In Saturday's preseason game at Dallas, the third-year defensive back turned an interception into a 53-yard touchdown.

In the third quarter, Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci's pass, intended for Reggie Davis, was tipped by Tremon Smith. Johnson intercepted the pass at the Houston 47-yard line and ran it back for the score. The Texans tied the game 14-14 with 6:52 left in the third quarter.

Continue reading here.

Photos: Pregame from Texans @ Dallas | Preseason Game 2

Houston Texans players are warming up in Dallas! Check out the best pregame photos presented by Gatorade.

ZT1_3317
1 / 28
ZT1_5434_1
2 / 28
ZT1_5346_1
3 / 28
ZT1_5535-2
4 / 28
ZT1_5535
5 / 28
ZT1_5240
6 / 28
ZT1_5455
7 / 28
ZT1_5281_1
8 / 28
ZT1_5331_1
9 / 28
ZT1_4104
10 / 28
ZT1_4134
11 / 28
ZT1_4099
12 / 28
ZT1_3966_1
13 / 28
ZT1_3993
14 / 28
ZT1_3858
15 / 28
ZT1_3702
16 / 28
ZT1_3844
17 / 28
ZT1_3621_1
18 / 28
ZT1_3831
19 / 28
ZT1_3725_1
20 / 28
ZT1_3966_1-2
21 / 28
ZT1_3325
22 / 28
ZT1_3791
23 / 28
ZT1_3402
24 / 28
ZT1_3635
25 / 28
ZT1_3421
26 / 28
ZT1_3563
27 / 28
ZT1_3345
28 / 28
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

📸 Texans Arrive for Cowboys Matchup | Preseason Game 2

Houston Texans arrive at AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the second game of the 2021 NFL Preseason.

ZT1_2323_1
1 / 37
ZT1_2395
2 / 37
ZT1_2362_1
3 / 37
ZT1_1895
4 / 37
ZT1_2023
5 / 37
ZT1_2251
6 / 37
ZT1_2554
7 / 37
ZT1_2579_1
8 / 37
ZT1_2454
9 / 37
ZT1_2508
10 / 37
ZT1_2110_3
11 / 37
ZT1_2319
12 / 37
ZT1_2315
13 / 37
ZT1_2290
14 / 37
ZT1_2187_2
15 / 37
ZT1_2208_1
16 / 37
ZT1_2160_1
17 / 37
ZT1_2169_1
18 / 37
ZT1_2089
19 / 37
ZT1_2053
20 / 37
ZT1_2041
21 / 37
ZT1_1974
22 / 37
ZT1_2004
23 / 37
ZT1_1917
24 / 37
ZT1_1939_1
25 / 37
ZT1_1947
26 / 37
ZT1_2928
27 / 37
ZT1_5022
28 / 37
ZT1_5026
29 / 37
ZT1_5215
30 / 37
ZT1_5192_1
31 / 37
ZT1_4996
32 / 37
ZT1_3202
33 / 37
ZT1_2935
34 / 37
ZT1_2918
35 / 37
ZT1_3130
36 / 37
ZT1_2968_1
37 / 37
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

All of H-Town is celebrating Texans Friday on January 12

Fans that wear Texans gear and post on social media could win a ton of prizes, including tickets to the playoff game on Saturday!
news

"Special": C.J. Stroud's teammates chime in on why rookie wins honor

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. His teammates reflected on the rookie's heroics in the playoff-clinching win at Indianapolis.
news

"The dude is unbelievable": C.J. Stroud returns, guides Texans to blowout win

After missing the previous two games, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to action and engineered a 26-3 blasting of the Titans.
news

Texans share division lead...but still on outside looking in at playoff berth

If the season ended today...the Houston Texans would not be in the NFL playoffs. But the season's not over, and there's still an excellent chance at making the postseason.
news

Case Keenum starts at quarterback vs. Titans

In Sunday's road game at Tennessee, veteran Case Keenum started at quarterback for the Houston Texans.
news

C.J. Stroud, young Texans focus on mindset as they continue winning ways

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud keeps making progress on a consistent basis...and there are many reasons why.
news

QB C.J. Stroud has highest of praise for CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. But quarterback C.J. Stroud singled out the second-year defender and heaped some praise upon Stingley.
news

"Big-time playmaker" Nico Collins GOES OFF for 191 receiving yards in win

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins caught nine passes for 191 yards and a fourth-quarter score in the win over the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium.
news

Onward & Upward: C.J. Stroud continues improvement as 2023 rolls on 

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to get better and better as the 2023 NFL regular season progresses.
news

"It's how you respond": Texans set sights on Week 13 vs. Broncos

The Houston Texans are moving on from Sunday's home loss to the Jaguars and getting set for the Denver Broncos in Week 13.
news

C.J. Stroud, Texans have seen progress since Week 3 victory over Jaguars 

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and the rest of the team have improved considerably since their Week 3 trouncing of the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
news

Robert Woods nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods was nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award by the team on Wednesday.
Advertising