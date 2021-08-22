Texans vs. Cowboys | Preseason Week 2

The Houston Texans are in Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Preseason. Follow along on Gameday Central for more highlights, play-by-play analysis and more.
Watch the game on ABC13 Houston or on HoustonTexans.com (geographic restrictions apply). Check out more ways to watch + follow along here.
Check below for can't-miss moments!
Lonnie Johnson had been steadily racking up the interceptions in training camp this month.
In Saturday's preseason game at Dallas, the third-year defensive back turned an interception into a 53-yard touchdown.
In the third quarter, Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci's pass, intended for Reggie Davis, was tipped by Tremon Smith. Johnson intercepted the pass at the Houston 47-yard line and ran it back for the score. The Texans tied the game 14-14 with 6:52 left in the third quarter.
Continue reading here.
Houston Texans players are warming up in Dallas! Check out the best pregame photos presented by Gatorade.
Houston Texans arrive at AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the second game of the 2021 NFL Preseason.