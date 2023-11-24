Texans vs. Jaguars | 5 Things to Watch

2) Run game redux – In each of the last two weeks, Devin Singletary has rushed for more than 100 yards. This Sunday against Jacksonville, he might have fellow running back Dameon Pierce joining him on the active roster. Pierce hasn't been active since the loss at Carolina, missing the last three contests with an ankle injury.

If he does return, it's one more weapon to add to the arsenal on the Texans offense. In the three games without Pierce, Singletary has a combined 65 carries. Minus a handful of end-arounds by receivers Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, and some scrambles by Stroud, the Texans running backs/fullback have a combined three carries in that trio of contests.

"Whenever it is that 'D.P.' comes back, we believe wholeheartedly in sharing that load," Slowik said. "It's the same at receiver, tight end, everywhere – except quarterback. We want to make sure guys are fresh, and when they touch the ball, they give all they've got until they're tackled or they're scoring."

With a possible Pierce return to the field, Slowik thinks he'd fit in nicely with what the offense has been able to do lately.

"The growth that we've had in the run scheme, and what we've been doing up front and the holes that we've created, I think the offense is seeing how powerful that is," Slowik said. "How much that opens the play-pass world, opens the keeper world and the stuff I think that we've done a really good job of over the last three weeks.

3) Take it out on Trevor – The Texans pass rush has a combined 15 sacks in the last four games. Neither Stroud or Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked in the Week 3 Houston win. But according to Will Anderson, Jr., the Texans defense continues to head in the right direction, especially after last Sunday's victory. In that 21-16 triumph, they allowed the Cardinals into the end zone just twice.

"It's all about consistency and building each week," Anderson said. "How we're preparing at practice and just owning the details. Ccoach always just speaks on, just do 'us' better. When we're all on the same page, we're a really great defense."

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson has noticed Anderson's growth, in particular.

"Quite a bit," Pederson said. "I think he's really settled into that role, he's fast and he's got good strength and leverage, power, pad level, all that stuff. He's turning into a really good edge rusher."