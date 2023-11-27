Texans vs. Jaguars, Week 12 | Big Play Breakdown

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had just thrown his prettiest pass of the day to WR Christian Kirk who ran the ball down to the Texans one yard line with just one second left on the clock. The Jaguars decided to try to put the dagger in the Texans before the half after that long Kirk catch-and run going for the touchdown, eschewing the field goal attempt. Earlier in the game, Lawrence dove over the top for the Jaguars one touchdown in the first half. With that fresh on the mind of both teams, the Jaguars came out in shotgun and a HEAVY overload to the right side of the formation. After starting in the shotgun, Lawrence ran up under center and the Texans braced for Lawrence to dive over the top again. But, Lawrence pitched quickly to Jaguars RB Travis Etienne to the right side of the formation. They pulled an OL in front of Etienne and there was only one Texan available against that OL - Jalen Pitre. The Texans safety ran HARD upfield to cut off Etienne's outside path, fighting through the block in the process. The Jaguars RB had to cut back inside where DB Desmond King II, just recently back with the Texans, stormed toward Etienne. The two bulls met at the one yard line in a stalemate and some teammates came to help to keep Etienne out of the end zone. MAN! The NRG Stadium crowd went absolutely bonkers as Pitre, King and company kept the Jaguars off the scoreboard.