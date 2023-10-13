Texans vs. Saints | 5 Things to Watch

2) Run game going – The Texans offense is still seeking improvement on the ground. The only game in which Houston's cracked the century mark this season was the win over the Steelers. The Texans gained 139 yards that day. In the other four contests, they've averaged less than half that, with 68.5 yards per game. They don't, however, think they're far off from getting the ground attack going again soon.

Offensive lineman Tytus Howard, who returned from the injured reserve last week and started at left guard in Atlanta, thinks the Texans can run more effectively if they just take care of the little things.

"Whenever we go out there and do everything we're supposed to do, the run gaps are wide open," Howard said. "But collectively, everybody's got to be on their P's and Q's. When we were playing Atlanta we had ten guys maybe in the right spot and then one guy not. That just kills the play."

Only seven teams in the NFL have allowed fewer rushing yards this season than the Saints.

3) Receivers adjust – Tank Dell is listed as questionable for Sunday because of a concussion. But veteran Noah Brown returned to practice this week and might be able to play on Sunday, and rookie Xavier Hutchinson might have a beefier role in the offense than he did in the season's first four games.

Robert Woods, Nico Collins and Dell have been the mainstays at receiver early in 2023. Woods and Collins likely get the lion's share of targets if Dell's absent, and the chances for John Metchie, III and Hutchinson should rise, according to offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

"When Tank is not out there, people have got to step up," Slowik said. "It's the 'next man up' mentality, so that will obviously increase the amount of reps that Metchie gets, the amount of reps that 'Hutch' gets, and we want to make sure that we have a pretty good rotation there."

Metchie's caught six balls for 72 yards this year, and Hutchinson's been on the field for a combined 33 offensive snaps. Whether or not Hutchinson's reps go up on Sunday, he's still preparing the same way.