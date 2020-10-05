Texans vs. Vikings, Week 4 | The Harris Hits

There weren't many happy people leaving NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon, although there was a smattering of Vikings fans that enjoyed the heck out of a 31-23 win over the Texans. Seeing as though it's the Texans that I work for and love, the outcome didn't make for a happy day, to say the least. Here are my Harris Hits from Sunday's matchup.

The one true bright spot on the day was receiver Will Fuller V finding the end zone for the second time in consecutive weeks. I loved that wrinkle off of the RPO action down the field that got Fuller V open in the end zone. Either way, Fuller V finished with six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Rookie defensive back Jeff Gladney had plenty of issues with Fuller V throughout the day, especially on Will's longest catch of the day, a 43-yarder in the third quarter.

Fuller V made one heck of an effort on the throw from Watson on the last Texans offensive play of the game. I was in my moat with a great view and saw that he essentially tipped the ball to himself and it looked as if he had controlled the ball to the ground. New York saw it differently and the touchdown was overruled, sadly.

Now, it shouldn't have come down to one shot, fourth and goal from the five yard line, but it did. When David Johnson took the first down run to within inches, I started thinking about what I'd call on the two point conversion. I thought the touchdown was a fait accompli, honestly, from inches away. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be on this day.