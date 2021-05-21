Texans want to run the ball better in 2021

May 21, 2021 at 02:33 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans want to get better in the run game this season.

A 12-loss campaign happens for a combination of reasons, and one component of those 2020 struggles was the ground attack.

Houston was next-to-last in the NFL in rushing attempts, rushing touchdowns and runs of 20 yards or more last year. The Texans have added several new faces at running back and on the offensive line, and one of those is center Justin Britt. After a year away from the game in 2020, Britt is energized and excited about his opportunity with a new club. He spent his first six seasons in the League with Seattle, and explained what he and his fellow blockers are aiming for this autumn.

"We wanted to come in and start up front and set the tone with the run game and build off that with the pass game," Britt said. "I did know that they led the league in passing yards last year or something. You can pass all you want, but a really good pass game comes with the run game."

Britt met with the media Thursday, as the Texans concluded their first week of phase 2 in offseason conditioning. Being on the field with the coaches and his teammates has been fun for Britt. He likes the makeup of his fellow linemen.

"I think the guys we have up front are all kind of tough, mean guys and they want to run the ball and be aggressive as big guys do," Britt said. "We're hungry and ready to go out there and see what we can do."

Britt and the Texans will continue Phase 2 of offseason conditioning next week at NRG Stadium and the Houston Methodist Training Center.

