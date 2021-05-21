Texans want to run the ball better in 2021

Houston was next-to-last in the NFL in rushing attempts, rushing touchdowns and runs of 20 yards or more last year. The Texans have added several new faces at running back and on the offensive line, and one of those is center Justin Britt. After a year away from the game in 2020, Britt is energized and excited about his opportunity with a new club. He spent his first six seasons in the League with Seattle, and explained what he and his fellow blockers are aiming for this autumn.