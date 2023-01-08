Texans waste little time, score TD on opening drive at Indianapolis

Jan 08, 2023 at 12:33 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans didn't waste much time scoring on Sunday.

Quarterback Davis Mills found wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown pass, capping the game's opening drive. Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point was good, and Houston led the Colts, 7-0, with 11:17 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Cooks score was the seventh play of the drive, which went 75 yards and lasted 3:43. The possession began with a Mills-to-Cooks 33-yard completion. After a Dare Ogunbowale run for four yards, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for a screen pass that picked up 15 yards. Two plays later, Mills hit tight end Teagan Quitoriano for 11 yards, and after another Ogunbowale pick up of two, Mills tossed his 15th touchdown of the season.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Texans' Neville Hewitt popped the ball loose from returner Dallis Flowers. M.J. Stewart recovered the fumble at the Colts' 18-yard line, and three plays later Fairbairn kicked a 37-yard field goal to put Houston up, 10-0, with 9:40 left in the first quarter.

Advertising