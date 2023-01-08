Texans waste little time, score TD on opening drive at Indianapolis

The Texans didn't waste much time scoring on Sunday.

Quarterback Davis Mills found wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown pass, capping the game's opening drive. Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point was good, and Houston led the Colts, 7-0, with 11:17 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Cooks score was the seventh play of the drive, which went 75 yards and lasted 3:43. The possession began with a Mills-to-Cooks 33-yard completion. After a Dare Ogunbowale run for four yards, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for a screen pass that picked up 15 yards. Two plays later, Mills hit tight end Teagan Quitoriano for 11 yards, and after another Ogunbowale pick up of two, Mills tossed his 15th touchdown of the season.