Texans win on dramatic final drive for second-straight week

This was a part of a stretch where the Texans outscored the Bengals 20-0 from the 9:43 mark of the first quarter until there was just three minutes left in the third quarter. A part of that was a 22-yard field goal by Ammendola and a six-yard run by Singletary, which made it 20-7 with 7:08 left in the third quarter.

Leading up to the second field goal by Ammendola, on 2nd and 4 from the Bengals 24-yard-line, Stroud stepped back, looked to his left and hit John Metchie III with a perfect back-shoulder pass on the sideline at the five-yard-line for a 19-yard completion with 11:03 left in the third quarter.