The 7-year old J.J. Watt?

Dec 16, 2014 at 10:00 PM


J.J. Watt has never gotten fan mail quite like this.

The Texans defensive end, who is one of the most recognizable stars in the entire National Football League, got a memorable package sent his way from 7-year old Anthony Tarantelli. Watt took to instagram on Monday, sharing the 'unique' note he received from the aspiring NFL star.

The note started like most sent to Watt probably do, with Tarantelli saying, "I am seven years old and I am your biggest fan."

From there, the young man began to elaborate, talking about the similarities he and Watt share.

"People call me J.J. because I also play DE and TE like you. I wear number 99 like you."

After establishing the back story, Tarantelli dropped the bomb. He didn't want Watt's autograph...he sent Watt HIS.

"I am sending you my autographed game jersey so you will know me when I an (sic) a famous NFL player."

Watt's response?

"This kid has some guts...I like it."

If there is one thing we can all agree on...it was Tarantelli's last statement: "99 rocks!"

So do you, Anthony. Best of luck and look forward to seeing you in the league in 15 years. Go get 'em kid.

View this post on Instagram

This kid has some guts... I like it.

A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

