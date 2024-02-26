The Combine is here! | Daily Brew

Hello from the Combine!
(Well, hello from the airport, on the way TO the Combine!)
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans is speaking to the media for the first time since he talked the day after the playoff game at Baltimore. Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio will hold his press conference on Wednesday. You can watch both of them live here on the website/Mobile App, with Ryans' starting at 12:15 p.m. CT and Caserio's at noon the day after.
Those two will be in town interviewing and evaluating the NFL Draft hopefuls.
Last year at this time, defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. put on a pretty good show.
D.J. Bien-Aime of ESPN penned this article reviewing the big trade in 2022 between the Texans and Cleveland.
Elsewhere, Jimmie Ward is not just a safety. Or a captain. He's also now an author! Congrats to Ward on getting this book published.
A few (13 to be exact) years back, J.J. Watt had himself a nice Combine.
If you missed it Saturday night at 10:35 p.m. on ABC-13/KTRK, here's the latest Texans 360. It covered the multitude of great things the Texans do in the Houston community and beyond.