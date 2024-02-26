 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

The Combine is here! | Daily Brew

Feb 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

22624-Daily-Brew

Hello from the Combine!

(Well, hello from the airport, on the way TO the Combine!)

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans is speaking to the media for the first time since he talked the day after the playoff game at Baltimore. Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio will hold his press conference on Wednesday. You can watch both of them live here on the website/Mobile App, with Ryans' starting at 12:15 p.m. CT and Caserio's at noon the day after.

Those two will be in town interviewing and evaluating the NFL Draft hopefuls.

Last year at this time, defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. put on a pretty good show.

D.J. Bien-Aime of ESPN penned this article reviewing the big trade in 2022 between the Texans and Cleveland.

Elsewhere, Jimmie Ward is not just a safety. Or a captain. He's also now an author! Congrats to Ward on getting this book published.

A few (13 to be exact) years back, J.J. Watt had himself a nice Combine.

If you missed it Saturday night at 10:35 p.m. on ABC-13/KTRK, here's the latest Texans 360. It covered the multitude of great things the Texans do in the Houston community and beyond.

Related Content

news

Free Agency Fodder | Daily Brew

Hear from John McClain, Cecil Shorts II, and Sean Pendergast in today's Brew.
news

Another signing, 2 interesting journeys and Tank Dell | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will be in Indianapolis next week for the Combine. They also signed another player on Wednesday, and are slated to fly a bit more in 2024 than they did in 2023.
news

Some signings, an Andre Johnson connection and fan questions | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans made a few additions to the roster recently, and Andre Johnson has a cool connection to the UFL.
news

Hoops, HBD, a quiet week...and more 'Dre | Daily Brew

C.J. Stroud played basketball, it's Dameon Pierce's birthday and Andre Johnson had a whole show dedicated to him over the weekend.
news

Stroud and Proud | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are basking in the fun of a great season and a promising 2024 to come.
news

Tank Dell and Andre Johnson, plus fan questions | Daily Brew

Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson was back in the building on Wednesday and shared his thoughts on how honored he is to be headed to Canton.
news

Lots to love, 'Dre Day, and merchandise is on sale | Daily Brew

Happy Valentine's Day! The Houston Texans are a loveable bunch these days, and Andre Johnson is getting honored this morning at NRG Stadium.
news

Closure, a beginning, and C.J. Stroud's walk down Radio Row | Daily Brew

The Super Bowl and 2023 are now officially in the books, Texans Radio hits the airwaves again tonight and C.J. Stroud took an interesting walk in Las Vegas.
news

Oh what a night! Texans triumph in Las Vegas | Daily Brew

It was a memorable evening for the Houston Texans at last night's 'NFL Honors' award ceremony
news

IMPORTANT night ahead for the Houston Texans | Daily Brew

Several Houston Texans, past and present, are up for some accolades this evening at the 'NFL Honors' show in Las Vegas.
news

1 more day...and a Texans Super Bowl commercial emerges | Daily Brew

We're one day closer to finding out whether or not Andre Johnson will make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Plus, there's a Super Bowl commercial that has a Houston Texans tie.
Advertising