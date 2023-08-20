The Day After: Snap counts for Texans vs. Miami

Aug 20, 2023 at 01:57 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

In their second preseason game of 2023, the Texans lost to the Dolphins on Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium, 28-3.

Per NFLGsis.com, quarterback C.J. Stroud got the start again for Houston, and after getting just 12 offensive snaps last week in New England, Stroud was on the field for 22 snaps versus Miami. That was 44 percent of the offensive snaps played by the Texans in the contest.

Quarterback Davis Mills, center Jimmy Morrissey and running back Mike Boone all played 28 snaps apiece, which led the offense.

Defensively, Kadar Hollman led the way with 42 snaps.

The complete snap counts for each side of the ball, as well as special teams, are listed on the final two pages of the PDF below.

Gamebook vs. Dolphins [PDF]

Related Content

news

DeMeco Ryans reflects on NRG Stadium debut as Head Coach

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was not pleased with the preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins, but he was glad to be back home at NRG Stadium.
news

Rapid Reactions | DeMeco Ryans' home opener ends in 28-3 preseason loss to Dolphins

The Houston Texans fall 28-3 to the Miami Dolphins in their preseason home opener, despite an early interception by the defense. 
news

"Angry" Will Anderson, Jr. makes early impact vs. Dolphins

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. tallied a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the first half of Saturday's preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium.
news

VanderBlog: Learn and Move On 

Marc Vandermeer reflects on the 28-3 Preseason Week 2 loss to Miami
news

Texans fall 28-3 in preseason matchup against Miami

Dolphins used a strong first half to defeat Texans at NRG Stadium on Saturday
news

VanderBlog: Texans and Dolphins Meet Again 

One last VanderBlog before the preseason debut at NRG Stadium versus the Miami Dolphins
news

DeMeco Drops: 'For me, in the preseason and training camp, everything matters'

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media after Monday's Training Camp practice on August 14
news

DeMeco Drops: 'We're always ready to compete'

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media after Sunday's Training Camp practice on August 13
news

Linebackers turn in fast, physical, relentless night in New England

The Houston Texans linebackers were a driving force in allowing just nine points and 164 yards of offense in the 20-9 preseason triumph at New England on Thursday evening.
news

Harris Hits: Texans at Patriots | Preseason Week 1 

Hits on the first preseason victory, WR Tank Dell's breakout night and the biggest surprise from the Texans' defensive line
news

DeMeco Drops: "I think we're right where we need to be"

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media on Friday, August 11
Advertising