The Day After: Snap counts for Texans vs. Miami

In their second preseason game of 2023, the Texans lost to the Dolphins on Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium, 28-3.

Per NFLGsis.com, quarterback C.J. Stroud got the start again for Houston, and after getting just 12 offensive snaps last week in New England, Stroud was on the field for 22 snaps versus Miami. That was 44 percent of the offensive snaps played by the Texans in the contest.

Quarterback Davis Mills, center Jimmy Morrissey and running back Mike Boone all played 28 snaps apiece, which led the offense.

Defensively, Kadar Hollman led the way with 42 snaps.