The Morning After a weird weekend...and more awards | Daily Brew

Good Monday morning.

I'm not sure about you, but this weekend felt weird.

I tweeted about it on Saturday. That was the first Saturday the Texans didn't play a game since December 30. They didn't play yesterday either. Aside from the bye week in October, it was the first weekend since Labor Day without a Texans game on the docket.

The Chiefs punched the Ravens in the nose from the pregame into the first offensive drive and held serve, and the 49ers roared back from a double-digit second half deficit to upend the Lions.

So,it's San Francisco-Kansas City Super Bowl matchup in two weeks.