The Morning After a weird weekend...and more awards | Daily Brew

Jan 29, 2024 at 03:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewdemeco

Good Monday morning.

I'm not sure about you, but this weekend felt weird.

I tweeted about it on Saturday. That was the first Saturday the Texans didn't play a game since December 30. They didn't play yesterday either. Aside from the bye week in October, it was the first weekend since Labor Day without a Texans game on the docket. 

The Chiefs punched the Ravens in the nose from the pregame into the first offensive drive and held serve, and the 49ers roared back from a double-digit second half deficit to upend the Lions.

So,it's San Francisco-Kansas City Super Bowl matchup in two weeks.

With the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes focusing on the big game, that means he won't be in the Pro Bowl. So there's probably a good chance the Texans' C.J. Stroud will head to the Pro Bowl games in his place. That's not set in stone, but since Stroud is an alternate, it's a very distinct possibility.

Speaking of Stroud, he won an award from the Houston Texans Social Media Department. So did DeMeco Ryans and a few others. I througoughly enjoyed this...

Also, what was YOUR favorite moment of the 2023 Houston Texans season?

If you liked those snippets above, and want a little more, please click the link below for Texans 360. We'll air every Saturday night on ABC-13/KTRK from now until the preseason. Or on YouTube, like below.

