The Opener, Uniform FAQs, the Legends | Daily Brew

Sep 08, 2023 at 09:00 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

It's opening weekend and I might not even need the plane to get to Baltimore. I'm so fired up I might just float.

DeMeco Ryans makes his head coaching debut. Texans coaches are 3-1-1 in their opening games. The only loss was taken by Gary Kubiak in 2006. Ryans is also the only Texans coach to make his debut on the road.

For more factoids about the Texans on opening day, Drew Dougherty fills you in.

Everyone is asking me about the buzz of the Texans getting new uniforms. To be clear, it's next season that we'll see them. And that's expedited.

Texans Sr. VP of Marketing and Communications Doug Vosik joined John Harris and I in studio and gave us the 411 on new uni's in the 713. Take a listen to the VanderPod.

I also catch up with Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun. The Falcons will be at NRG Saturday night, playing Sam Houston State. Calhoun was Kubiak's first offensive coordinator and had plenty to say about young DeMeco Ryans.

In fact, he saw the older version last year when the 49ers practiced in Colorado Springs to get ready for the high altitude prior to a game in Mexico City.

There's a new podcast on our platform and I predict you'll love it. ND Kalu hosts Texans OG's, a conversation with Texans Legends. Here, he visits with Johnathan Joseph prior to his stint coaching in Training Camp. JJoe is a beloved Texan who was part of every winning season the team had, other than 2009.

Ok, back to the Sunday's game. If you want to know everything there is to know about the Ravens in short order, watch Nick Caserio break down Baltimore. The Executive VP and GM does this every week for us during the season and it's impressive. Go to the 9-minute mark, or watch the whole thing, because it's good for you!

Finally, I know you'd love to be there while the Texans start the campaign. But the next best thing might be watching the action with like-minded individuals at a super cool spot. There's a watch party, presented by Skyy Vodka at Drift. Here's the info. RSVP and you'll be entered to win a Texans jersey. I am ineligible for the contest, so that's one less person you'll be going against.

If you can't go, watch it on CBS 11 and/or listen on Sports Radio 610 and the Bull 100.3 FM. Can't wait for the journey to continue!

