All even: Texans Week 1 record at .500 all-time

The Texans have played 21 seasons and are looking to go above .500 all-time in their Week 1 games.

While you do the math and try to divide 21 by two, remember: Houston tied the Colts to kick off the 2022 campaign last year.

Otherwise, the Texans have won 10 games in Week 1, and also dropped 10 contests to start the season. Their all-time record in Week 1 is 10-10-1.

The last victory came two years ago against the Jaguars at home. The first one was the 19-10 triumph over the Cowboys in the franchise's first-ever regular season game at NRG Stadium.

Houston went on a string of five consecutive Week 1 victories starting in 2010 when Arian Foster exploded for 231 yards and three touchdowns in a triumph over the Colts at NRG Stadium.