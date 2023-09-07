All even: Texans Week 1 record at .500 all-time

Sep 07, 2023 at 03:44 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans have played 21 seasons and are looking to go above .500 all-time in their Week 1 games.

While you do the math and try to divide 21 by two, remember: Houston tied the Colts to kick off the 2022 campaign last year.

Otherwise, the Texans have won 10 games in Week 1, and also dropped 10 contests to start the season. Their all-time record in Week 1 is 10-10-1.

The last victory came two years ago against the Jaguars at home. The first one was the 19-10 triumph over the Cowboys in the franchise's first-ever regular season game at NRG Stadium.

Houston went on a string of five consecutive Week 1 victories starting in 2010 when Arian Foster exploded for 231 yards and three touchdowns in a triumph over the Colts at NRG Stadium.

This will only be the eighth road season opener for the Texans.

Table inside Article
YEAR RESULT OPPONENT SCORE
2002 W COWBOYS 19-10
2003 W @ MIAMI 21-20
2004 L CHARGERS 20-27
2005 L @ BUFFALO 7-22
2006 L EAGLES 10-24
2007 W CHIEFS 20-3
2008 L @ PITTSBURGH 17-38
2009 L JETS 7-24
2010 W COLTS 34-24
2011 W COLTS 34-7
2012 W DOLPHINS 30-10
2013 W @ SAN DIEGO 31-28
2014 W REDSKINS 17-6
2015 L CHIEFS 20-27
2016 W BEARS 23-14
2017 L JAGUARS 7-29
2018 L @ NEW ENGLAND 20-27
2019 L @ NEW ORLEANS 28-30
2020 L @ KANSAS CITY 20-34
2021 W JAGUARS 37-21
2022 T COLTS 20-20
ALL-TIME 10-10-1

