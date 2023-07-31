The pads are on, Will Anderson Jr....and Tetris | Daily Brew

Jul 31, 2023 at 06:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

anderbrew

The pads are on today at Texans Training Camp.

The Texans practice again tomorrow and will have Wednesday off. Then it's Thursday and Friday morning practices, with a Saturday-nighter and then Sunday off.

Today's the first look at rookie defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr. in pads as a Houston Texan. Should be spicy.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans continued his praise of the young defender in a segment on Sunday with the NFL Network.

Running back Devin Singletary continues to have a productive camp, and is going to be a tantalzing piece of this offense along with Dameon Pierce. I got a chance to go 1-on-1 with him yesterday and we had a nice chat about aliens, ghosts, inside pitches in the run game and much more.

If you're not reading "Haris Hits" by my Broseph John Harris, you're just plain doing it wrong. Here's the one from yesterday.

Today in 1989, the GameBoy was released in North America. If you've not seen the movie 'Tetris', change that. The video game 'Tetris' was awesome, and the movie about it and the GameBoy is tremendous.

