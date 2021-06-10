The Profile of a Lovie Smith 4-3 Linebacker | Daily Brew

Jun 10, 2021 at 08:36 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

With defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's arrival in Houston, Texans players have been excited to transition to the new 4-3 base scheme.

After taking the coaching this offseason, the linebackers love him.  

"I'm already in love with his scheme, already in love with the way he coaches and his philosophy," Kamu Grugier-Hill said. "Me personally, I think I fit perfectly into it. He likes speed guys. I can run and play the pass and do all that kind of stuff. I'm very excited for the future."

"His defense is very linebacker friendly," Christian Kirksey said. "It gives you a chance to run around, have fun, make plays. He puts a lot on his linebackers and he wants a lot of athletic linebackers. I feel like me personally, being in his system, it's a lot of fun because it allows you to play ball. I think that every linebacker can speak for himself as far as going out there and making plays and being in this defense."

Smith, who has coached for 19 years in the NFL, including 11 as head coach, is known for assembling defenses that are physical and force turnovers. He has also helped numerous linebackers have some of their best seasons under him, including All-Pro linebackers in Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs and Derrick Brooks.

So what are the qualities of a linebacker that fits into his 4-3 scheme? Smith outlines the hefty skillset needed to perform at a top level in his defense.

"Nowadays, linebackers have to do more than just tackle," Smith said. "They need to be able to play in space, they need to be able to pay man coverage. It seems like the tight end position is getting better and better. That matchup can be a tough one. We blitz. Our linebackers need to be able to play excellent zone coverage, man coverage and of course make a lot of tackles. It takes a certain type of athlete to do that. We talk as a whole, just what we're looking for, we want to have a fast defense. We don't want to be playing with big guys that can't run at any positions. We want our linebackers to have athletic ability where we feel comfortable with them guarding a running back on the outside."

That being said, Smith takes the compliment from his linebackers, but also has high expectations of the rest of his defense.

"Well, I hope safeties say that, 'man, this is a safety-friendly defense' and those defensive linemen, 'man, Lovie we like that four-man rush,'" Smith said, smiling. "Hopefully they're going to say it, too. But no, it is a linebacker friendly system and what we're looking for is skilled athletes."

Smith was named 2005 AP NFL Coach of the Year with the Chicago Bears when they finished as the best defense in the NFL, allowing an average 12.6 points per game.

Related Content

news

Cleveland, Caserio and the Best Christmas Eggnog | Daily Brew

A little over a year ago, the Texans hosted the Cleveland Browns. The QB match-up was Kyle Allen for the Texans vs. Deshaun Watson for Cleveland. 
news

The latest on C.J. Stroud, a cinematic treatment & awards | Daily Brew

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol, and the win at Tennessee got the cinematic treatment from the Texans TV crew.
news

Additions, the playoff picture and questions answered | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans hit the practice field today to get set for the Browns. There's been an addition to the squad, too. 
news

One Game at a Time (Sort of) | Daily Brew

Shhh, don't tell Coach Ryans, Nick Caserio or any of the players I'm doing this - but I'm checking out the playoff picture and (gasp) looking ahead.
news

Happy Victory Monday! Re-living the Texans triumph over Titans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans won a big one in Tennessee and now sit two games over .500 with three games remaining.
news

Hijacking the Brew to Rant | Daily Brew

Allow me to hijack the Daily Brew to make some points of a personal opinion. These don't necessarily reflect those of the organization.
news

Revving up for the Titans this weekend | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to get set for the Titans and a Sunday showdown in Nashville.
news

Important Wednesday on deck & Desmond King's journey | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will hit the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, and cornerback Desmond King is happy he's back in town after spending time with the Steelers.
news

Texans and Titans – It's On!  | Daily Brew

OK, the 24-hour rule has expired. We all need to get over what happened Sunday and gear up for Tennessee. I should really be specific here that the players and coaches need to. You can do what you like.
news

The day after...and looking ahead for the Texans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans remain in the playoff hunt, but they're facing a slew of injuries to key players from Sunday's loss at the Jets.
news

The Apple, the Accolades and the EVP | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans take off Saturday for a trip to face the New York Jets, and Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on what's to come.
news

Tiebreaker scenarios and Derek Stingley, Jr. getting some love | Daily Brew

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. gets some accolades, quarterback C.J. Stroud is second in Pro Bowl voting and much, much more.
Advertising