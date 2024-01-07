The Texans won. NOW what?

Jan 06, 2024 at 11:18 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

win-1324

The Texans are in the playoffs after they beat the Colts on Saturday night. But they don't know who, or when, they'll play next week.

Their 10-7 record has them atop the AFC South, for the moment. But the Jaguars face the Titans in Nashville on Sunday at noon. If Tennessee were to win, Houston would take the AFC South title. If that happens, the Texans will host the Cleveland Browns next weekend at NRG Stadium.

1920x1080 copy

"We're just going to enjoy this moment right now," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We get to sit back and watch now."

If the Jaguars were to win Sunday, they would win the division and Houston would be a Wild Card team.

The Texans would travel to Buffalo if the Bills wind up beating the Dolphins on Sunday.

But if Miami wins, the Texans would face the Chiefs in Kansas City next weekend.

