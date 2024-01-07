The Texans won. NOW what?

The Texans are in the playoffs after they beat the Colts on Saturday night. But they don't know who, or when, they'll play next week.

Their 10-7 record has them atop the AFC South, for the moment. But the Jaguars face the Titans in Nashville on Sunday at noon. If Tennessee were to win, Houston would take the AFC South title. If that happens, the Texans will host the Cleveland Browns next weekend at NRG Stadium.