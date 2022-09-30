The Voice singer, local nurse Vaughn Mugol to perform National Anthem

It's Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger, and the Texans are honoring breast cancer survivors and those who've been affected by cancer throughout gameday. Local nurse and The Voice contestant, Vaughn Mugol will be kicking off the Texans vs. Chargers game with his rendition of the National Anthem this Sunday.

Mugol was on Team Ariana Grande for Season 21 of the NBC's The Voice after discovering his singing voice as a registered nurse in the oncology unit at a local hospital in Beaumont. He regularly sings to his patients, helping put a smile on their faces during tough times.

"They've always pushed me to go beyond nursing, and that's what I did and that's why I am here," Mugol said. "Before, when I would sing to a patient, I'd make sure no one else could hear me. I'd close the door, the blinds, I'd sing in a very soft voice, but now I have no excuse. I love my patients. I enjoy taking care of them, but I also enjoy singing in front of a big crowd now."

Mugol is ecstatic about the opportunity to sing the National Anthem prior to the Texans Week 4 matchup with the Chargers, and he's not the only one.

"I am super stoked about it," Mugol said. "That's all I've been talking about to all of my patients and they're so excited about it as well."

Mugol said he'll likely be a little nervous and have some butterflies leading up to singing before the game, but after singing on The Voice, he learned he represents something bigger than himself.