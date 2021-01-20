The Waiting | Daily Brew

Jan 20, 2021 at 11:04 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Tom Petty said "the waiting is the hardest part." In football, winning is the hardest part. For the Texans, naming a new coach will be another important step in that direction.

We are indeed waiting for the introduction of the 4th head coach in the history of this franchise

Dom Capers was actually hired 18 months before he'd ever hold a training camp. Knowing Coach Capers, a year before kickoff he likely had all the practices mapped out along with the meal plan, pregame speech content and in-flight movies for the road trips.

Side Note: Back in the day, there was only one movie at a time shown on flights. Remember that? For the Texans trips, we'd all watch the same flick. I remember when some guys started bringing devices to watch their own movies. We looked in amazement like we were seeing the contents of the Pulp Fiction briefcase.

Anyway, the timing of this looks similar to when the Texans hired Gary Kubiak in 2006, right after the Broncos lost the AFC Championship game. Kubiak, who was also interviewed for the job when Capers got it, had a tremendous run as Denver's Offensive Coordinator, including two Super Bowl wins.

When Bill O'Brien was hired, it was right after the season and the news leaked out the night before the finale. Penn State had back to back winning seasons but was still not allowed to go 'bowling.' The press conference was held before Wild Card weekend.

The Texans weren't publicizing candidates then. Now there are tweets going out with candidates' names. In '06, some candidates were made available to the media. I distinctly remember an informal press gathering with then-receivers coach, and head coach candidate, Kippy Brown in the lobby.

The current list of candidates looks impressive and you get the feeling there might be more than one right answer here, as is often the case. We're all waiting for the big moment and more momentum toward getting back to winning football.

Related Content

news

An..."interesting" story about C.J. Stroud's leadership | Daily Brew

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud had an interesting pre-Draft visit to the facilities last spring, and TE Dalton Schultz has a pretty solid fallback plan. 
news

C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans get bye week started, Lance Bass with hilarious MNF sign | Daily Brew

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans get their bye week started off in a big way, plus former NSYNC member Lance Bass is going viral for his hilarious sign on Monday Night Football. 
news

Victory Monday hot links! C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins & the Defense | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans won their third game of 2023 and are headed into the bye week off at .500. Check out the latest from their win over the New Orleans Saints and more.
news

Did Derek Carr learn VALUABLE lesson from Texans as a youth? | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with some thoughts on Clements Ranger/New Orleans Saint quarterback Derek Carr, Texans TE Dalton Schultz and much more.
news

Prepping for Saints, Aaron Rodgers on C.J. Stroud, solar eclipse in Texas | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans prep for the New Orleans Saints, C.J. Stroud continues to impress NFL players, plus a solar eclipse is headed to Texas this weekend. 
news

QB legend sounds off on C.J. Stroud & an Austin native joins up | Daily Brew

A notable quarterback is mightily impressed by Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud, and the Texans added an Austin native to the roster on Tuesday.
news

Texans marching onto the Saints, Will Ferrell going Old School | Daily Brew

After a close loss at Atlanta, the Houston Texans look to get back on the winning track this week, plus Will Ferrell goes back to USC as a frat-party DJ.
news

Moving on...and history made  | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans start the work week looking ahead to the matchup with the Saints, and looking back a bit at what went down in Atlanta.
news

Friday, Founder's Day and Gameday | Daily Brew

Celebrate the founding of the Houston Texans by reading this Daily Brew about some things the organization has planned for the anniversary.
news

Five Texans on the All-Rookie team so far, DeMeco's impact, AFC Power rankings | Daily Brew

The Texans rookies get some national attention, DeMeco Ryans' impact, plus how did the past two wins have Houston moving up in the AFC power rankings. 
news

Back at it...with the Atlanta Falcons waiting | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans return to work on Wednesday to get ready for the Atlanta Falcons. Here's a recap of some Texans news nuggets to get your day going.
news

C.J. Stroud's birthday, winning moments, Mean Girls | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have a history-making QB that turns 22 today and are coming off back-to-back wins in four-way tie in the AFC South.
Advertising