There's a lot of football left | Daily Brew

Half of the AFC teams are either 1-2 or below. Not one is happy about it.

The Texans, at 0-2-1 are frustrated that they haven't gotten a win. Or three.

Houston has been at the precipice in the fourth quarter, unable to close the deal for its first victory. Sunday is the next opportunity to get into the winner's circle.

Meanwhile, the Chargers, at 1-2 are unhappy after losing a lopsided game Jacksonville at home. The Jags are next week's opponent. We'll get to that later.

Even some 2-1 teams aren't thrilled. The Broncos feel fortunate to be at 2-1 despite some rough in-game execution issues. They also feel like they could be 3-0. The Chicago Bears are 2-1 and their fans feel like the season is over. Such is life in the NFL.

The league is so obviously a week-to-week thing. Upsets happen every Sunday, like Miami beating Buffalo. Although don't tell that to Dolphins fans. And don't remind Ken Dorsey, the Bills' offensive coordinator who destroyed his tablet after Buffalo didn't get into field goal range late in their game.

Heading into the match up this weekend, much is being made of the Texans victory over the Chargers last season. It was a fun day after Christmas as Houston ran for 189 yards and picked off Justin Herbert twice.

Here's hoping history repeats itself. John Harris pointed out on Texans Radio that many of the key play makers for Houston are still on the roster and ready to roll. Nico Collins caught a TD pass from Davis Mills. Jonathan Owens had an interception. Rex Burkhead ran for 149 yards and a score.

The offensive and defensive lines are a different story. The Texans will start a completely different set of players on both sides of the ball in the trenches.

Scott Quessenberry will start at center, a position he played for the Chargers against Houston last year. Interesting.

It's been an interesting history between these two squads. This is the second match up against Justin Herbert. Houston had several against Phillip Rivers and two against Drew Brees (Kids, once upon a time, Drew Brees played for the Chargers, the team that drafted him).

Even Doug Flutie played for the Chargers against Houston – OK, it was a preseason game in '02 but that's pretty cool.