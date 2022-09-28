There's a lot of football left | Daily Brew

Sep 28, 2022 at 05:20 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Half of the AFC teams are either 1-2 or below. Not one is happy about it.

The Texans, at 0-2-1 are frustrated that they haven't gotten a win. Or three.

Houston has been at the precipice in the fourth quarter, unable to close the deal for its first victory. Sunday is the next opportunity to get into the winner's circle.

Meanwhile, the Chargers, at 1-2 are unhappy after losing a lopsided game Jacksonville at home. The Jags are next week's opponent. We'll get to that later.

Even some 2-1 teams aren't thrilled. The Broncos feel fortunate to be at 2-1 despite some rough in-game execution issues. They also feel like they could be 3-0. The Chicago Bears are 2-1 and their fans feel like the season is over. Such is life in the NFL.

The league is so obviously a week-to-week thing. Upsets happen every Sunday, like Miami beating Buffalo. Although don't tell that to Dolphins fans. And don't remind Ken Dorsey, the Bills' offensive coordinator who destroyed his tablet after Buffalo didn't get into field goal range late in their game.

Heading into the match up this weekend, much is being made of the Texans victory over the Chargers last season. It was a fun day after Christmas as Houston ran for 189 yards and picked off Justin Herbert twice.

Here's hoping history repeats itself. John Harris pointed out on Texans Radio that many of the key play makers for Houston are still on the roster and ready to roll. Nico Collins caught a TD pass from Davis Mills. Jonathan Owens had an interception. Rex Burkhead ran for 149 yards and a score.

The offensive and defensive lines are a different story. The Texans will start a completely different set of players on both sides of the ball in the trenches.

Scott Quessenberry will start at center, a position he played for the Chargers against Houston last year. Interesting.

It's been an interesting history between these two squads. This is the second match up against Justin Herbert. Houston had several against Phillip Rivers and two against Drew Brees (Kids, once upon a time, Drew Brees played for the Chargers, the team that drafted him).

Even Doug Flutie played for the Chargers against Houston – OK, it was a preseason game in '02 but that's pretty cool.

Buckle up, it's going to be fun. Neither team has rushed for 100 yards yet. Both teams are aching for victory. Houston needs some home cooking to get going. Let's rock!

Browse tickets for Texans vs Chargers on October 2nd at NRG Stadium.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Owens looks back at NFL journey: "I just started crying" | Daily Brew

DB Jonathan Owens remembers the day the Houston Texans gave him the news that they were signing him to the practice squad and reflects on his journey since.

news

Despite loss, Texans special teams shines in Chicago | Daily Brew

Houston Texans special teams were a bright spot in Sunday's loss to the Bears in Chicago.

news

Key numbers ahead of Week 3 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris share key numbers from the Texans as the team heads into Week 3.

news

Comparing second-year QBs | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears will both look to their second-year quarterbacks, Davis Mills and Justin Fields, to help get a win on Sunday.

news

Texans look for a win in Chi-Town | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts ahead of the Texans, Bears matchup in Chicago.

news

Rasheem Green impresses in Texans debut | Daily Brew

Despite the loss Sunday in Denver, DL Rasheem Green played well for the Houston defense with 1.5 sacks and 5 tackles.

news

Key numbers ahead of Week 2 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris share key numbers behind the Texans' first two weeks of the Regular Season.

news

Offensive adjustments coming in Week 2 | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans' point of emphasis is clear after Sunday's 20-20 tie to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Doubling down in Denver | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer looks ahead to this week's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

news

Heavy workload for rookies in NFL debut | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith says rookie DBs Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr. played "a little more than the initial plan was for them."

news

Lovie Smith wants more carries for RB Dameon Pierce | Daily Brew

Smith says he wants to see improvement in Pierce's skillset and increase his opportunities to handle the ball.

Advertising