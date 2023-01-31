These eight Texans went to the Senior Bowl, got drafted by Houston | Daily Brew

Jan 30, 2023 at 09:34 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Eight current Texans were drafted by the team after they spent some time in Mobile for the Senior Bowl week.

The annual college all-star game is Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT. But between now and then, the NFL hopefuls will spend the week practicing in front of NFL personnel, and also meeting with those evaluators and decision-makers.

Our Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris is in south Alabama for the festivities and will provide content throughout the week.

The current roster boasts eight players who wound up getting drafted by the Texans.

From last year's class, defensive back Jalen Pitre and running back Dameon Pierce both were Senior Bowl participants. The year before, wide receiver Nico Collins and linebacker Garret Wallow took part. In 2020, defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard and offensive lineman Charlie Heck were in Mobile. Offensive lineman Tytus Howard went to Mobile for Senior Bowl week and was picked in the first round by Houston in 2019. The year before, tight end Jordan Akins was a third-round selection by the Texans after a week in south Alabama.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City. The Texans have 11 picks total, including the second and 12th overall selections.

