Houston Texans own these 11 picks in 2023 NFL Draft

Jan 09, 2023 at 05:56 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans have 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston went 3-13-1 in 2022 and will pick second overall. Because of a March 2022 trade with the Browns, the Texans also own Cleveland's first-rounder (12th overall) and third-round selection (73rd overall). That means the Texans possess five picks in the top 73.

Other trades over the last few seasons netted the Texans three more selections in the sixth round. Houston has sixth-rounder from the Saints, Vikings and Giants.

Altogether, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio and the franchise have a pair of first-rounders, a second round pick, two third-rounders, a pick in the fourth round and fifth round, and a quartet of sixth-round selections.

Houston dealt its seventh-rounder to Minnesota, along with defensive lineman Ross Blacklock, in exchange for the Vikings' sixth-rounder.

In March, the NFL will announce compensatory picks. After those picks are made public, the overall order of every pick in the Draft will be set.

In 2024, the Texans have nine picks in the NFL Draft, including another pair of first-rounders.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1ST (2nd OVERALL)
1ST (12th OVERALL - FROM CLEVELAND)
2ND (33rd OVERALL)
3RD (65th OVERALL)
3RD (73rd OVERALL - FROM CLEVELAND)
4TH
5TH
6TH
6TH (FROM NEW ORLEANS)
6TH (FROM NEW YORK GIANTS)
6TH (FROM MINNESOTA)

