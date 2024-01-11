This is fun!

Since I arrived at work Monday morning, I've thought time and time again about the enormous gulf between how we're feeling now versus how we felt this time last year.

The Texans left Indianapolis as winners to close out both regular seasons. But in 2022, the victory over the Colts was just the third one in that campaign. In the waning hours of Saturday night, they'd just logged their 10th W of the 2023 season and punched a ticket to the playoffs as a Wild Card entrant at minimum.

Then the Jaguars lost in Nashville on Sunday afternoon, which meant the Texans won the AFC South and would get to host a playoff game.