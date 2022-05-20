"Three from Deep" | Daily Brew

The best ideas are ones that just come out of nowhere. Thursday afternoon I was sending Deepi Sidhu a text about what I wanted to talk about that night on our Texans All Access radio program. Then, playing on Deepi's name an idea hit me - let's call the segment "Three from Deep." I'd hit her with three topics needing three answers each. I was very proud of idea generation at that point #humblebrag…and I just hurt my shoulder patting myself on the back.