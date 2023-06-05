Time change for Texans Preseason Schedule | Daily Brew

Jun 05, 2023 at 02:53 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans now have a matinee preseason game in 2023.

Houston will host the Dolphins at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 19. The game will be broadcast on ABC-13/KTRK, and also on the NFL Network. It was originally scheduled as a night game.

The Texans and Miami will practice against each other that week at the Houston Methodist Training Center. It's the second of three preseason contests for Houston, as they begin playing on Thursday, August 10 at New England. That game kicks off at 6 p.m. CT. The preseason finale is Sunday, August 27 at 7 p.m. at New Orleans. The Texans and Saints will practice with each other that week in Metairie, Louisiana.

With two of the three preseason games taking place on the road, the Texans will play nine regular season contests at NRG Stadium, and eight on the road.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the Texans will practice against another team. During that preseason, Houston and the Packers practiced with each other in Green Bay. The next week, the Texans and Lions practiced together at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

