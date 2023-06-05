Time change for Texans Preseason Schedule | Daily Brew

Houston will host the Dolphins at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 19. The game will be broadcast on ABC-13/KTRK, and also on the NFL Network. It was originally scheduled as a night game.

The Texans and Miami will practice against each other that week at the Houston Methodist Training Center. It's the second of three preseason contests for Houston, as they begin playing on Thursday, August 10 at New England. That game kicks off at 6 p.m. CT. The preseason finale is Sunday, August 27 at 7 p.m. at New Orleans. The Texans and Saints will practice with each other that week in Metairie, Louisiana.