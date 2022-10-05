Your top 3 Texans-Jaguars memories | Daily Brew

Editor's Note: Vandermeer, I hate to begin your piece like this but how can you rank these memories from the readers if you haven't polled them? You think you know what they'd say?

Yes.

Here we go…

Honorable Mention: Texans 42 Jaguars 28 December 30, 2007

Ron Dayne and Darius Walker combined for 170 rushing yards and Andre Davis returned two kickoffs for TDs as the Texans finished .500 for the first time ever at 8-8.

Two years later they'd get their first winning season. This was a good Jags team that beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the playoffs.

3. Texans 30 Jaguars 16, December 19, 2021

Davis Mills threw two touchdown passes to Brandin Cooks as Houston scored twice in the first quarter to set the tone on an outstanding day. Can we please get a repeat performance of this on Sunday?

2. Texans 21 Jaguars 19, October 27, 2002

Kris Brown kicked a 45 yard field goal with 54 seconds left to lift the Texans to their first-ever road win. Aaron Glenn took a lateral pass on a punt return and ran 47 yards to set up the winning kick. Jonathan Wells scored a TD and David Carr threw a touchdown pass to Billy Miller.

1. Texans 43 Jaguars 37 OT, November 2012

Blaine Gabbert was injured on the opening drive. Chad Henning came off the bench to play the game of his life, throwing for 354 yards and four TDs.

The Texans found themselves down by 14 in the fourth quarter but came back on a Hall of Fame afternoon by Andre Johnson who caught 14 passes for a team record 273 yards and the game winning touchdown in overtime. Matt Schaub threw five TDs and racked up 527 passing yards, tied with Warren Moon for the second best single game total ever.