Your top 3 Texans-Jaguars memories | Daily Brew

Oct 05, 2022 at 05:53 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Editor's Note: Vandermeer, I hate to begin your piece like this but how can you rank these memories from the readers if you haven't polled them? You think you know what they'd say?

Yes.

Here we go…

Honorable Mention: Texans 42 Jaguars 28 December 30, 2007

Ron Dayne and Darius Walker combined for 170 rushing yards and Andre Davis returned two kickoffs for TDs as the Texans finished .500 for the first time ever at 8-8.

Two years later they'd get their first winning season. This was a good Jags team that beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the playoffs.

3. Texans 30 Jaguars 16, December 19, 2021

Davis Mills threw two touchdown passes to Brandin Cooks as Houston scored twice in the first quarter to set the tone on an outstanding day. Can we please get a repeat performance of this on Sunday?

2. Texans 21 Jaguars 19, October 27, 2002

Kris Brown kicked a 45 yard field goal with 54 seconds left to lift the Texans to their first-ever road win. Aaron Glenn took a lateral pass on a punt return and ran 47 yards to set up the winning kick. Jonathan Wells scored a TD and David Carr threw a touchdown pass to Billy Miller.

1. Texans 43 Jaguars 37 OT, November 2012

Blaine Gabbert was injured on the opening drive. Chad Henning came off the bench to play the game of his life, throwing for 354 yards and four TDs.

The Texans found themselves down by 14 in the fourth quarter but came back on a Hall of Fame afternoon by Andre Johnson who caught 14 passes for a team record 273 yards and the game winning touchdown in overtime. Matt Schaub threw five TDs and racked up 527 passing yards, tied with Warren Moon for the second best single game total ever.

If you have a better Jacksonville-Texans game memory that belongs in the top 3, hit me up on Twitter @Texansvoice.

Browse tickets for Texans vs. Titans on October 30th at 3:05 PM.

Related Content

news

Special teams playmaker's special hobby | Daily Brew

Houston Texans DB M.J. Stewart discusses his love for flipping homes and making big plays on special teams.

news

Fourth downs mirrored each other in Texans loss | Daily Brew

The Texans and Chargers ran the same type of play in crucial fourth down situations on Sunday, with opposite results.

news

Key numbers ahead of Week 4 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris share key numbers from the Texans as the team heads into Week 4 against the LA Chargers.

news

Dameon Pierce focuses on ball security in practice | Daily Brew

After a pair of fumbles in his best game yet, RB Dameon Pierce returns to practice with an added focus on ball security.

news

There's a lot of football left | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts ahead of the Texans Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Jonathan Owens looks back at NFL journey: "I just started crying" | Daily Brew

DB Jonathan Owens remembers the day the Houston Texans gave him the news that they were signing him to the practice squad and reflects on his journey since.

news

Despite loss, Texans special teams shines in Chicago | Daily Brew

Houston Texans special teams were a bright spot in Sunday's loss to the Bears in Chicago.

news

Key numbers ahead of Week 3 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris share key numbers from the Texans as the team heads into Week 3.

news

Comparing second-year QBs | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears will both look to their second-year quarterbacks, Davis Mills and Justin Fields, to help get a win on Sunday.

news

Texans look for a win in Chi-Town | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts ahead of the Texans, Bears matchup in Chicago.

news

Rasheem Green impresses in Texans debut | Daily Brew

Despite the loss Sunday in Denver, DL Rasheem Green played well for the Houston defense with 1.5 sacks and 5 tackles.

Advertising