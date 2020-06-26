Top Five Quarterbacks, Defensive Players, Rookies and More | Daily Brew

Jun 26, 2020 at 02:11 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

I love a list like anyone, I suppose, so I'm going to channel my inner Drake. Let's go TOP FIVE, TOP FIVE as it pertains to the 2020 season (assuming no hiccups and all 16 games played).

Top Five Non-QB offensive players the Texans defense will face

5. Tight end Travis Kelce, Chiefs
4. Receiver Davante Adams, Packers
3. Running back Dalvin Cook, Vikings
2. Running back Derrick Henry, Titans
1. Receiver/Weapon Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

---

Top Five QB the Texans defense will face in 2020

5. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
4. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
3. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

---

Top Five non-AFC South defensive players the Texans will face in 2020

5. Edge rusher Myles Garrett, Browns
4. Safety/Nickel Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
3. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
2. Interior defensive lineman Chris Jones, Chiefs
1. Edge rusher T.J. Watt, Steelers

---

Top Five AFC South defensive players the Texans will face in 2020

(Note: I'll assume Yannick Ngakoue will hold out or get traded)

5. Interior defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, Titans
4. Safety Kevin Byard, Titans
3. Edge rusher Josh Allen, Jaguars
2. Interior defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, Colts
1. Linebacker Darius Leonard, Colts

---

Top Five Wide Receivers the Texans will face in 2020

5. A.J. Green, Bengals
4. A.J. Brown, Titans
3. OBJ, Browns
2. Davante Adams, Packers
1. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

---

Top Five Rookies the Texans will face in 2020

5. Cornerback C.J. Henderson, Jaguars
4. Receiver Michael Pittman, Colts
3. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
2. Cornerback Jeff Okuday, Lions
1. Quarterback Joe Burrow, Bengals

Photos: QBs the Texans could face in 2020

All of the quarterbacks the Texans could face in 2020.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
1 / 15

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 15

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
3 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Brett Duke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks koto throw against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
4 / 15

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks koto throw against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
5 / 15

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
6 / 15

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass during the first half of a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger did not play the second half of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
7 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass during the first half of a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger did not play the second half of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
8 / 15

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
9 / 15

Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
10 / 15

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
11 / 15

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
12 / 15

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
13 / 15

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
14 / 15

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. No. 1 overall pick Burrow and the rest of the rookie class will begin preparing for their first seasons in the NFL at home instead of at minicamps and team facilities this month. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
15 / 15

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. No. 1 overall pick Burrow and the rest of the rookie class will begin preparing for their first seasons in the NFL at home instead of at minicamps and team facilities this month. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Intriguing Texans Mock Draft | Daily Brew

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris did a mock draft for the Texans, and came up with some interesting results.

news

LB Garret Wallow prepping for 2023 differently | Daily Brew

LB Garret Wallow is getting set for the regular season a bit differently than the last two years, and he's excited about Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.

news

DeMeco Ryans still leans on former HC Gary Kubiak for advice | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryans discusses how Gary Kubiak has guided him in his transition as the Houston Texans head coach.

news

How accurate were draft reports of current Texans? | Daily Brew

John Harris revisits his NFL Draft reports of current Houston Texans Laremy Tunsil, Dameon Pierce, Jalen Pitre and Tytus Howard.

news

NFL changes rules; 1 was proposed by Texans | Daily Brew

The NFL Annual Meeting is wrapping up, and the league changed several rules. One of those rule changes was proposed by the Houston Texans.

news

Texans to begin voluntary offseason program April 11 | Daily Brew

Check out the key dates in the Houston Texans 2023 offseason workout program.

news

Massive amount of movement | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have added a lot of new faces to the mix over the last few months.

news

Laremy Tunsil thinks Texans "on a rise" | Daily Brew

Offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil recently signed a contract extension with the Houston Texans, and he spoke Wednesday about his optimism for the future of the team.

news

2023 Opponents...and their biggest moves | Daily Brew

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris checked out the 2023 Opponents and examined what their biggest storylines have been this offseason.

news

Dameon Pierce aiming for more in 2023 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce has high expectations for his second NFL season.

news

Nick Caserio outlines offseason plans | Daily Brew

GM Nick Caserio outlines a busy month ahead for the Houston Texans this offseason.

news

Pre-Free Agency: Key Info on the AFC South | Daily Brew

Just before the start of NFL Free Agency, Texans Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris examined some key points of inofrmation to remember about Houston and its divisional foes.

Advertising