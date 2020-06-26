Top Five Quarterbacks, Defensive Players, Rookies and More | Daily Brew

I love a list like anyone, I suppose, so I'm going to channel my inner Drake. Let's go TOP FIVE, TOP FIVE as it pertains to the 2020 season (assuming no hiccups and all 16 games played).

Top Five Non-QB offensive players the Texans defense will face

5. Tight end Travis Kelce, Chiefs

4. Receiver Davante Adams, Packers

3. Running back Dalvin Cook, Vikings

2. Running back Derrick Henry, Titans

1. Receiver/Weapon Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

---

Top Five QB the Texans defense will face in 2020

5. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

4. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

3. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

---

Top Five non-AFC South defensive players the Texans will face in 2020

5. Edge rusher Myles Garrett, Browns

4. Safety/Nickel Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

3. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

2. Interior defensive lineman Chris Jones, Chiefs

1. Edge rusher T.J. Watt, Steelers

---

Top Five AFC South defensive players the Texans will face in 2020 (Note: I'll assume Yannick Ngakoue will hold out or get traded)

5. Interior defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, Titans

4. Safety Kevin Byard, Titans

3. Edge rusher Josh Allen, Jaguars

2. Interior defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, Colts

1. Linebacker Darius Leonard, Colts

---

Top Five Wide Receivers the Texans will face in 2020

5. A.J. Green, Bengals

4. A.J. Brown, Titans

3. OBJ, Browns

2. Davante Adams, Packers

1. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

---

Top Five Rookies the Texans will face in 2020