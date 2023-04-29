Trade for Tank: Texans move up in 3rd round, have 6 picks left

After a pair of Friday night deals, the Texans have six picks left on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Just moments after trading into the second round to select Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, the Texans traded up again and picked Houston wide receiver Nathaniel "Tank" Dell in the third round at 69th overall.

To get the record-breaking Cougar, the Texans dealt a third-rounder (73rd overall) and fifth-rounder (161st overall) to the Rams for the 69th overall selection and 191st overall pick. The 191st is a sixth-round pick.

Earlier in the evening, Houston dealt the 65th overall pick to move from the third round to the second round. They acquired the 62nd overall selection from Philadelphia and selected Scruggs. The Texans also sent a 6th-rounder (188th overall) and 7th-rounder (230th overall) to the Eagles.

In Thursday's first round, Houston dealt their 12th overall pick, their 33rd overall selection, as well as their own 2024 first rounder and a 2024 third-rounder to Arizona. In exchange, they received the third overall selection and used it on Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr. The Texans also received a fourth-round pick from the Cardinals, which is 105th overall.

That makes nine draft weekend trades made by General Manager Nick Caserio since 2021. He made a pair of trades in 2021, four last year, and three so far in 2023.

Earlier this spring, Houston was awarded a compensatory seventh-rounder at 259th overall. It's the final pick of the NFL Draft.