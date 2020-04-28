Transactions: Texans release S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans released the following player: Tashaun Gipson Sr.
Texans at Titans postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT
Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting Nashville, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT.
Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards
Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award
The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.
Houston Texans and partners award $400,000 to 15 local nonprofits through Inspire Change Grant Funds
The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.
Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes named finalist for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes has been named a finalist for the 2022 NFL Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
Injury Report Update: Texans vs. Titans
The Houston Texans made an injury report update leading into Tennessee.
A statement from Chair and CEO Cal McNair
Texans mutually agree to part ways with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby.
Houston Texans announce Team Shop Jersey Exchange
The Houston Texans are offering fans the opportunity to exchange select former player jerseys for 44% off a new jersey throughout the team's Bye Week.
Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund established in memory of former Texans President
Team will hold a moment of silence before Thursday night's game in honor of Rootes.
Statement from Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair on the passing of Jamey Rootes
Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes passed away on August 21, 2022.