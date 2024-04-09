 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Tuesday Tidbits from the Texans | Daily Brew

Apr 09, 2024 at 10:50 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

We hope your Tuesday's off to a great start, and that you enjoyed the eclipse yesterday.

I did.

Along with several co-workers, including Texans President Greg Grissom, we ventured outside for about 15 minutes yesterday to check out the proceedings. There was a grey dome of clouds until about 4 minutes before the eclipse was in full effect, and then all of a sudden, they scattered and became a bunch of wispy cotton-call clouds. The light was dimmed and things were...weird.

I enjoyed the experience.

Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle did some comparing. Here's a fun piece on how he thinks the Texans stack up with the Dallas Cowboys. These two square off in Arlington at some point in the fall.

Also, in case you missed it on Friday, we updated you on which nine picks the Texans currently have in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Some youngsters recently got a chance to play Madden 24 at NRG Stadium....against some Houston Texans.

