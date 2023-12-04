"Understanding the Assignment": Texans in the playoff hunt | Texans vs. Broncos

On the other end of those stats has been rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who passed for another 274 yards and a score on Sunday.

"We're taking steps in certain areas that we needed to and we just have to keep it going," Stroud said. "It's hard to win after Thanksgiving. It's playoff football, the term has already started. So, we just have to keep it going and stack these wins."

The one direction that Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans doesn't like to look is backwards. Ryans doesn't talk about the past teams to have played in NRG Stadium.

It is about the current group. The one that is 7-5 overall and in the hunt for an AFC Wild Card as the calendar officially turns to December.