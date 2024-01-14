"Unsung Hero": Texans react to Derek Barnett's contributions | Wild Card Round

As Derek Barnett walked past the training room, Will Anderson Jr. saw him and took his fist and beat on his chest.

For the rookie, Barnett is a warrior.

"He's solid. He'll just go out there and just wreck anything," Anderson said. "He's been a great addition to our room. Knows a lot about ball, he's solid. When he steps on the field you know he's out there man. He's been a great fit for all of us."

The Texans claimed Barnett off of waivers on November 27 after the Philadelphia Eagles released the seventh-year defensive end and Super Bowl Champion.

Since he arrived in Houston, Barnett has seen his utilization in the Texans defense rise week after week since his debut with the team against the Broncos on December 3.

And his impact has been felt, producing 19 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks in just six games for the Texans entering Saturday's playoff showdown.