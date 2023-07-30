VanderBlog: Special Teams Salute + Training Camp Downtime 

Ryans was on NFL Network Sunday for Back Together Weekend, as the network buzzes around to different training camps to get the 411 from each franchise.

It's notable that this is the first training camp since 1999 without Tom Brady. It was always a strange factoid to me that, at two decades of existence there was a still a player in the league who had been around longer than the Texans, the NFL's youngest franchise.

People always ask what the players do during down time. I'm here to say there's not much of it. I see the schedule everyday and it's full of practice, meeting, eating – lather, rinse, repeat.

Murray did tell us he takes magnesium baths. I once took an Epsom salt bath but he swears this is different. Cory Littleton told me he took an IV after day three. He also downed a pepper shot or 'hot shot' as some people call it.

No, he's not saying he's drinking 1800. The shot reduces cramping because of some kind of receptor-blocking properties. Don't ask me to explain. One of the sports science guys described it to me and lost me at 'receptor.' I was absent that day in science class.

There was one year here, over a decade ago, when the team put out lots of beds in a big open area where players could nap. We had a big media session in there prior to day 1 and then co-host Patti Smith and I toyed with shooting a segment called "Texans Pillow Talk." But we thought we better leave that one alone.