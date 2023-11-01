Wednesday work resumes, fan questions & GM speaks | Daily Brew

Nov 01, 2023 at 09:52 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

redredbrew

Who else needed an extra cup of coffee this morning? 

We hope you had a fun Halloween night and are now amped for the upcoming Buccaneers game. 

After Tuesday off, the Good Guys are practicing this afternoon. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud will meet with the media afterwards and the locker room will be open to the media in between their press conferences.

It was **tough to see the news yesterday** about center Jarrett Patterson and tight end Teagan Quitoriano. Both are on injured reserve. The rookie Patterson started the first seven games of the year and was off to a **strong beginning to his pro career**.

Yesterday **I answered a few fan questions**. One was a pretty common one, and it dealt with Stroud, the offense, and throwing the ball more.

Good stuff **here** from Dennis Silva, II of the Houston Chronicle on linebacker Denzel Perryman. He was a monster on Sunday, leading the Texans with nine tackles and a half sack.

Here's a good way to get set for Tampa Bay on Sunday: an interview with Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio.

