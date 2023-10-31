Will C.J. Stroud throw it more? | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Roger Zurcer: Dear Drew, What's the deal with C.J. Stroud? Why didn't he throw it more?

DD: If you listen to Stroud, he'd tell you because they weren't on the field long enough. Stroud attempted 24 passes on Sunday, and the Texans ran it 30 times. But after punting it away with 6:17 remaining in the game, Houston didn't touch the ball again.

"You can point the finger everywhere, but me personally, I point the thumb," Stroud said. "I'm not saying that I'm playing terrible, but I'm not making the plays I want to make. Sometimes I have to take what's there."

Stroud and the Texans scored touchdowns on a 17-play second quarter drive and a 12-play third quarter drive. The other seven drives saw them punt six times and fumble it away, and they averaged 3.9 plays on those possessions.

Further, Stroud and the Texans completed just a pair of passes that went for 20 yards or more. They've routinely doubled and tripled that number of explosive completions throughout the season.

"A lot of teams are being smart and playing back," Stroud said. "Even when I do take the checkdown, this team was knocking it down. I thought we could have gotten some firsts from that."