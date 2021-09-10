Week 1: Texans vs. Jaguars | By The Numbers, Daily Brew

I love Game Week for many reasons, but one of my favorite reasons is that I "get to," as the great Ernie Johnson told the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, write my By The Numbers, Daily Brew. Anyone can blow me over with a key stat, so I try to find some cool ones as we head into a game on Sunday. So, let's DO IT - By the Numbers - Week one style.

15,103 - The combined rushing yards for the Texans running back room, by far the best in the league. How "by far?" Keep reading.

6,553 - The delta between the Texans running backs' total rushing yards and the second best team's running back yardage (sitting number two is Tampa Bay Buccaneers, minus last night's performance).

615 - The number of days since the Texans welcomed a full stadium of fans to see a regular season/playoff game (January 4, 2020 v. the Buffalo Bills). It's also been that many days since our radio crew broadcast from our regular booth in the press box, with me on the sideline. Man, I missed being down there.

5 - The Texans have had many changes over the past 12 months. Now, there's no telling for sure what that exact number will be, but based on projected starters, just five offensive starters will start on Sunday that started against Kansas City last year in the opening game of the 2020 season. Furthermore, it might just be three returnees that start in the exact same position.

5 - The same goes on the defensive side. It'll be interesting to look back at the game afterwards and see the impact of those players that remain on the squad from 2020 and the impact of the newcomers, so to speak.

18 - The number of Texans that played in the 2020 Week 1 opener that could potentially see the field on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

8 - The number of opening day starting quarterbacks in Texans history as Tyrod Taylor will start a regular season game for the first time as a Texan (Carr, Schaub, Fitzpatrick, Hoyer, Osweiler, Savage, Watson and Taylor). He will also be making his first start since Week 1 of the 2020 season.

0 - The number of regular season losses Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had throughout four years of high school and three years of college. He's a combined 68-0 in the regular season. He lost twice in the Georgia State High School playoffs and twice in the College Football Playoffs as well. But, BUT, he's never lost a regular season game. Ever.

7 - The number of regular season losses new Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer had in his seven-year career at Ohio State. Furthermore, he never had more than two losses in a year and never more than one conference loss per year.

9 - The Texans' oft mentioned number of takeaways in the 2020 regular season.

10 - The Texans number of takeaways in the 2021 preseason, which hopefully will carry over to the 2021 regular season starting Sunday.

93.3 - New K Joey Slye made 93.3% of his kicks 20-49 yards last year, missing just two of 30 for the Carolina Panthers. Not to mention, he might be the most yoked kicker in the NFL. I'll take him and P Cam Johnston to 'suns out, guns out' soiree any day of the week.