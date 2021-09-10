 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Week 1: Texans vs. Jaguars | By The Numbers, Daily Brew

Sep 10, 2021 at 10:44 AM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

I love Game Week for many reasons, but one of my favorite reasons is that I "get to," as the great Ernie Johnson told the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, write my By The Numbers, Daily Brew. Anyone can blow me over with a key stat, so I try to find some cool ones as we head into a game on Sunday. So, let's DO IT - By the Numbers - Week one style.

15,103 - The combined rushing yards for the Texans running back room, by far the best in the league. How "by far?" Keep reading.

6,553 - The delta between the Texans running backs' total rushing yards and the second best team's running back yardage (sitting number two is Tampa Bay Buccaneers, minus last night's performance).

615 - The number of days since the Texans welcomed a full stadium of fans to see a regular season/playoff game (January 4, 2020 v. the Buffalo Bills). It's also been that many days since our radio crew broadcast from our regular booth in the press box, with me on the sideline. Man, I missed being down there.

5 - The Texans have had many changes over the past 12 months. Now, there's no telling for sure what that exact number will be, but based on projected starters, just five offensive starters will start on Sunday that started against Kansas City last year in the opening game of the 2020 season. Furthermore, it might just be three returnees that start in the exact same position.

5 - The same goes on the defensive side. It'll be interesting to look back at the game afterwards and see the impact of those players that remain on the squad from 2020 and the impact of the newcomers, so to speak.

18 - The number of Texans that played in the 2020 Week 1 opener that could potentially see the field on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

8 - The number of opening day starting quarterbacks in Texans history as Tyrod Taylor will start a regular season game for the first time as a Texan (Carr, Schaub, Fitzpatrick, Hoyer, Osweiler, Savage, Watson and Taylor). He will also be making his first start since Week 1 of the 2020 season.

0 - The number of regular season losses Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had throughout four years of high school and three years of college. He's a combined 68-0 in the regular season. He lost twice in the Georgia State High School playoffs and twice in the College Football Playoffs as well. But, BUT, he's never lost a regular season game. Ever.

7 - The number of regular season losses new Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer had in his seven-year career at Ohio State. Furthermore, he never had more than two losses in a year and never more than one conference loss per year.

9 - The Texans' oft mentioned number of takeaways in the 2020 regular season.

10 - The Texans number of takeaways in the 2021 preseason, which hopefully will carry over to the 2021 regular season starting Sunday.

93.3 - New K Joey Slye made 93.3% of his kicks 20-49 yards last year, missing just two of 30 for the Carolina Panthers. Not to mention, he might be the most yoked kicker in the NFL. I'll take him and P Cam Johnston to 'suns out, guns out' soiree any day of the week.

Alright, that'll do it for this week. See ya Sunday, everyone! Can't WAIT!!

Related Content

news

Offseason Signs, and a Signing | Daily Brew

You know it's the offseason if I'm watching C.J. Stroud in the Pro Bowl Games and I'm sweating the outcome of friendly skills challenge like a playoff berth hangs in the balance.
news

February is now, and Senior Bowl Week rolls onward | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are checking out prospects in Mobile, and check out which players graded out the highest in the PFF annual rankings.
news

Happy DeMeco Day! | Daily Brew

It's been one year since the Houston Texans Hired DeMeco Ryans to be head coach of the team. 
news

The Morning After a weird weekend...and more awards | Daily Brew

The Super Bowl matchup is now set, but that was a weird weekend for Houston Texans fans after a wild ride in 2023.
news

Afterburners to the Season | Daily Brew

Honors season could mean some current Texans - and a club legend - get recognition.
news

Texans Pro Bowl update & fan questions about uniforms | Daily Brew

The notoriety for some Houston Texans rookies continues to flow, and fan questions about the new uniforms got some attention.
news

Hardware to Houston, and key dates to remember | Daily Brew

A few Houston Texans were honored with some awards, and there are a few key dates you need to know about for the offseason.
news

Accolades, Off season and Next Season | Daily Brew

Being around during locker room clean-out day felt a bit sad yet hopeful.
news

Locker cleanout Monday is here | Daily Brew

The 2023 Houston Texans are gathering together as a team, one last time, this morning at NRG Stadium.
news

J.J. Watt has the right perspective on the '23 Texans | Daily Brew

You've been hearing it. I've been hearing it. A lot of people are saying something like "the Texans are playing with 'house money.'"
news

The latest on the showdown & wear Texans gear Friday | Daily Brew

With just two days until the Divisional Playoff contest at Baltimore, make sure you know the latest on the Houston Texans.
news

Creeping closer to the rumble with the Ravens | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans keep getting ready for the Ravens and the Divisional Round playoff game in Baltimore.
Advertising