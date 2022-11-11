Week 10 by the numbers | Daily Brew

The Texans head to MetLife to take on the Giants on Sunday, just the third trip all-time to East Rutherford to take on Big Blue (plenty more to play the Jets). The last time we went to New Jersey to face the Giants, Eli Manning had one of his better games of the 2014 season and the Texans left with their first loss that season 30-17. But it's a new day, eight years later obviously, so let's dive into the matchup with my Daily Brew: By the Numbers.

0 - The number of Texans wins vs. the Giants WITH Eli Manning starting

1 - The number of Giants wins vs. the Texans WITHOUT Eli Manning starting

*Unless a miracle happens, Eli Manning WILL NOT be the starting QB for the Giants on Sunday…thankfully, now, hopefully history repeats itself.

779 - Giants Saquon Barkley is third in the league in total rushing yards, averaging just under 100 yards per game.

48.9% - Barkley has generated nearly 50% of his total yards AFTER first contact

59.4% - Texans RB Dameon Pierce has produced almost 60% AFTER first contact

1 - The Texans have a one game winning streak at MetLife Stadium, having beaten the Jets 29-22 back in 2018.

1 - The Texans have just one position player on this roster from that game four years ago - bonus points if you can tell me who that was. Hint: he started at tight end in 2018.

6 - The Giants have won six games, all of them have been one score games. They've won those games by an average of 4.5 points.

+6 - The Giants point differential is just a positive six, which is phenomenal given the fact that they've won six games.

7.6 - The Giants are seventh in the league in fourth quarter scoring, averaging 7.6 points per game. In the last three games, they've averaged nine points a game in the fourth quarter. On the other hand, the Texans average three points per fourth quarter.

15 - Texans DE Jerry Hughs is a definite Comeback Player of the Year candidate, piling up 7.0 sacks, just missing his eighth in the third quarter against Philadelphia. At that rate, the former Austin HS all-state RB would end up with a monstrous 15 over a full 17 games. No Texan, not named J.J. Watt, ever had a 15+ sack season. Of course, J.J. had four seasons of 17.5 or more but no one else ever had 15 or more. However, that's the pace that Hughes is on right now.

18 - If the season ended today, Hughes would have the 18th highest sack total in team history with those seven sacks. Only seven Texans ever registered a higher season total.

Alright, that'll do it for this week as the Texans seek win number two on the season against the 6-2 New York Football Giants (trust me, there used to be a New York Baseball Giants back in the day too). See ya on Sunday, everyone!!