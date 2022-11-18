Week 11 by the numbers | Daily Brew

It's time for the Commanders to come to town on Sunday, six days after winning their fourth out of the last five games on Monday Night Football. Washington beat Philadelphia 32-21 in Philly and will travel for the second game in a row to Houston for Sunday. Here is my Daily Brew - By the Numbers for this weekend's game.

1 - The number of Commanders' wins with former No. 2 overall draft pick QB Carson Wentz as starting QB.

4 - The number of Commanders' wins with former St. Louis BattleHawk QB Taylor Heinicke as starting QB. The BattleHawks lasted half a season in the XFL before COVID ended the season in the spring of 2020.

4 - The Commanders defensive line has the potential of starting four former first round draft picks IF Chase Young does indeed play on Sunday. Jon Allen was drafted in 2017, DaRon Payne in 2018, Montez Sweat in 2019 and Young in 2020.

7 - In fact, when the Texans OL takes the field to face the Commanders front four, there will be SEVEN first round picks facing one another, again, if Young does play - the Commanders' four plus Tytus Howard, Laremy Tunsil and rookie Kenyon Green.

77.8% - That means that seven out of nine hogmollies, a whopping 78%, were selected in the first round. Contrast that with the fact there's just one (Texans DL Jerry Hughes) when the Commanders offense takes the field against the Texans defensive front.

2 - Two players in this game were members of the same recruiting class yet only played four games together in college. Commanders CB Benjamin St. Juste and Texans WR Nico Collins were members of the 2017 Michigan Wolverines recruiting class. They played four games together as true freshmen before St. Juste transferred to Minnesota for the remainder of his career.

85.8 - Texans rookie Dameon Pierce is sixth in the league in rushing yards per game. His nearly 86 yard per game average puts him behind Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor, who has missed a few games this season.

66.9 - The last highest average yards per game on the ground for the Texans was Carlos Hyde's 66.9 in 2019. The highest yards per game average last season was Rex Burkhead's 26.7 yards per game and QB Tyrod Taylor's 25.2 yards per game.

6 - It's been six years since the Texans had a running back finish in the top ten in rush yards per game. In 2016, Lamar Miller averaged 76.6 yards per game, which put him in ninth place. Ironically, one spot below him was…Carlos Hyde, then with San Francisco, who averaged 76.0 yards, finishing in tenth place

2 - There have been only two Texans running backs that finished with a better rushing yards per game average in a season than Dameon has produced to this point: Arian Foster who did it four times, topping out at 101.0 yards per game in his famous 2010 arrival season and Dominick Williams, who topped out at 88.7 in 2005.

Alright, that's going to do it for today. See ya on Sunday when the Commanders come to town!