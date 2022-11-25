Week 12 by the numbers | Daily Brew

It's a South Beach kind of weekend. Well, it's more like a Hard Rock Stadium kind of weekend, mostly, but a trip to sunny and balmy Miami any time of the year is a good trip.

As such, here is my weekly Daily Brew: By the Numbers for this weekend's matchup with the Dolphins.

3 - The QB under center starting for the Texans is wearing #3 - Kyle Allen. He'll be making his first start as a Texan against the Dolphins on Sunday and it'll be his first start since November 8th, 2020 against the New York Giants. Although he didn't start last year for Washington, he did play in a couple of games, both against Dallas, finishing 12-19, 120 yards, one TD, no INT.

97.3 - In his last road start, Allen was 31 of 42 for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one INT with a nearly 100 passer rating against the New York Giants on October 18th, 2020. He completed passes to eight different receivers in that 20-19 loss to NYG.

0 - Allen has never played against the Miami Dolphins in his five year career

41 - The last time that I was on the sideline at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins scored 41 FIRST HALF points against the Texans. Last year, when we went to Miami, I was up in the booth for the game, so this will be my first time back down on the sideline since 2015. Oh, that day was quite memorable and want-to-forgettable at the same time.

9 - Last year's contest was a turnover-fest with NINE turnovers throughout the Dolphins' 17-9 win. The Texans generated five takeaways - two interceptions and three fumble recoveries, while the Dolphins picked off former Texans QB Tyrod Taylor three times and recovered one fumble.

68 - The great Arian Foster scored 68 times in his career for the Texans, but his first happened in the first start of his career in 2009 at Miami. On that day in south Florida, he ran for 97 yards and a touchdown, one week before he ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a win over New England to end the 2009 season.

2 - This will be the second time that the Texans will see Bradley Chubb on the other side of the field. It happened with current Eagles edge rusher Robert Quinn earlier this month; furthermore, this will also be the second time that the Texans will face a player twice from a non-AFC South squad. Quinn - Bears and Eagles. Chubb - Broncos and Dolphins.

76.4% - Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has 81 receptions on 106 targets, which is his highest catch/target percentage in his career of nearly 77%. In other words, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is the most accurate QB Hill's ever played with in his seven years in the league. IYKYK.

7 - The Texans won seven straight against the Dolphins from 2003 through 2012, but are 1-2 over the last three meetings.