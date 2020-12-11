Week 14 Key Numbers | Daily Brew

Dec 11, 2020 at 02:55 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

The Texans haven't faced the Bears in four years and haven't been to Chicago since 2012. Let's go behind the numbers for just the fifth matchup in history between the two teams.

4 - Sure, this is Deshaun Watson's number, but for this purpose it's the number of wins the Texans have in this series with the Bears.

0 - the number of losses the Texans have in this series. The Texans are undefeated 4-0 against the Bears but it's the complete opposite against the Vikings as the Texans are 0-5 against Minnesota.

94 - total receiving yards in Chad Hansen's career one week ago at this time (Friday afternoon)

101 - total receiving yards for Hansen in the matchup against the Colts last Sunday.

33 - the number of receptions Keke Coutee has against the Colts in four matchups.

75 - total number of receptions for Coutee in his career. As such, Coutee has 44% of his receptions against the Colts. He's starting to emerge, though, so hopefully that percentage will drop with an outstanding game against Chicago.

13,258 - 2017 NFL Draft selection Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's total passing yards in 50 career games played (265 ypg)

9,623 - 2017 NFL Draft selection Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's total passing yards in 47 career games played (205 ypg)

267 - Trubisky had the best game of his shortened season last week against the Lions, throwing for 267 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Unfortunately, he did fumble the ball late in the game that led to the Lions' game winning touchdown.

11 - tackles that Bears star Khalil Mack had against the Texans the last time he faced them. In the 2016 Wild Card round of the Playoffs, the Texans beat the Raiders 27-14, but Mack had double digit tackles and two TFL.

1.0 - number of sacks Mack registered against the Texans in three combined games (2014, 2016 in Mexico City and 2016 Wild card playoff round). Here's hoping for similar protection to keep Mack out of the Texans backfield on Sunday. Furthemore, Mack's career sack percentage per game is 0.64, while against the Texans it's nearly half of his career number 0.33

20 - the number of receptions Bears receiver Allen Robinson posted in his first three matchups against the Texans as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars (20 receptions, 301 yards & two touchdowns)

2 - the number of receptions Bears receiver Allen Robinson posted in his last matchup against the Texans (two receptions, 15 yards & no touchdowns in a late season 2016 Texans win that helped put them in position to clinch the division the following week.)

Alright, that'll do it for this Daily Brew. Enjoy the game and the warmth in Houston and keep your boy (me) in your thoughts as I attempt to brave 30 degrees and wind. Oh boy! See ya Sunday, everyone!

