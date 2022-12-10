Week 14 Travel Update | Texans at Cowboys

Dec 10, 2022 at 02:45 PM

Houston Texans OL Justin McCray (hamstring) will not travel with the team to Dallas and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

