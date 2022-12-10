Week 14 Travel Update | Texans at Cowboys

Houston Texans OL Justin McCray (hamstring) will not travel with the team to Dallas and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
Houston Texans OL Justin McCray (hamstring) will not travel with the team to Dallas and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
DB Jalen Pitre turned in a 16-tackle performance on Sunday, and also picked off a pass against the Cleveland Browns.
Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shared his thoughts from the radio booth after the Texans fell on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns.
The Texans defense came up with a pair of takeaways and kept the Browns out of the end zone on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
Here are five things to watch when the Texans host the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
The Texans will wear their Color Rush jerseys against Cleveland in a Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.
QB Kyle Allen and the Texans lost on the road to the Dolphins on Sunday. The veteran signal-caller pinned much of the blame on himself.
Houston Texans DL Jonathan Greenard (ankle) will not travel with the team to Jacksonville and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Houston Texans DL Kurt Hinish (foot) will not travel with the team to Chicago and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Texans and Colts is the team's annual Liberty White Out game presented by Community Coffee.
In the preseason finale against San Francisco, the rookie running back powered his way into the end zone on the Houston Texans first offensive series.