Week 15 by the numbers | Daily Brew

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming to town for a matchup with the Texans on Sunday. It'll be Homecoming for the Texans so a decent number of former Texans will be in the building for the matchup against the Chiefs. Let's get our Daily Brew, Week 15 by the numbers, ready to roll.

77 - In the first Texans game that I ever saw live, WR Andre Johnson caught a 77-yard TD pass from new Texans QB Matt Schaub in the 2007 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

142 - Andre Johnson also caught seven passes for 142 yards in that 20-3 win over the Chiefs, led by QB Damon Huard.

2 - That 2007 win was just the second against the Chiefs in the Texans first six years of existence. They beat Kansas City in 2004 but not again until 2007.

103 - Chiefs soon to be Hall of Fame TE Travis Kelce averaged 103 yards per game in every Chiefs win over the Texans in his career. The Chiefs have won five out of seven matchups since Kelce entered the league in 2013. He was injured as a rookie and then blew up starting in 2014. His first game against the Texans wasn't until the opener in 2015 in which he had six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

46 - In the two Texans' wins over the Chiefs in Kelce's career, the Texans have held him to an average of less than five catches and an underwhelming 46 yards per game receiving.

0 - In those two Texans' wins, Kelce scored zero TD.

6 - In the five Chiefs' wins, Kelce scored six total TD.

10 - Texans WR Chris Moore set a personal high with ten receptions against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, TX last weekend.

124 - He also set a career high with 124 yards, just the second time in his career that he hit the century mark. Last year, against the Patriots in week five, he had five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

37 - Moore's 37 receptions have him tied for second on the team with Nico Collins and his 438 yards have him third on the team. If Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks remain injured and unable to get on the field, there's a chance that Chris Moore could lead the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns by the end of the season.

15 - Moore has been targeted 15 times fewer than Collins.

20 - Moore has been targeted 20 times fewer than Cooks.

104 - Texans DB Jalen Pitre leads the Texans with well over 100 tackles this season with four more games on the 2022 schedule.. He has a positive number in every defensive category this year outside of forced fumble.

104 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 QB hits, six passes defensed, three interceptions and a fumble recovery. If he forces a fumble and then picks it up and runs for a TD this weekend, he'll make a clean sweep through them ALL. What a season for the rookie!

Alright, that's going to do it for this week, see y'all on Sunday!!