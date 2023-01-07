Week 18 Travel Update | Texans at Colts

Houston Texans DB Steven Nelson (illness) will not travel with the team to Indianapolis and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans' Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Marc Vandermeer breaks down the Week 17 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.
The Houston Texans are aiming for a season-ending win at the Indianapolis Colts.
John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Houston Texans' Week 16 win against the Tennessee Titans.
Houston Texans DL Ogbo Okoronkwo tallied a pair of sacks in the Texans 19-14 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The Houston Texans snapped a nine-game losing streak with a Christmas Even win in Nashville against the Titans in Week 16.
The Houston Texans equalized the game with the Tennessee Titans when Rex Burkhead recovered a Davis Mills fumble for a touchdown.
With an Arctic blast on the way, Head Coach Lovie Smith explained how the Texans will prepare for the cold weather game this Saturday in Nashville.
Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes from the Texans Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Chiefs-Texans Week 15 matchup.