Week 18 Travel Update | Texans at Colts

Houston Texans DB Steven Nelson (illness) will not travel with the team to Indianapolis and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Harris Hits

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans' Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Texans and Jaguars split season series, Colts up next | Booth Bites

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the Week 17 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

news

After loss to Jaguars, Texans looking to "go out with a bang" at Indianapolis

The Houston Texans are aiming for a season-ending win at the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans win at Titans

John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Houston Texans' Week 16 win against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Ogbo Okoronkwo spearheads Texans pass rush in win at Titans

Houston Texans DL Ogbo Okoronkwo tallied a pair of sacks in the Texans 19-14 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans spoil Christmas for Titans with a 19-14 win

The Houston Texans snapped a nine-game losing streak with a Christmas Even win in Nashville against the Titans in Week 16.

news

Texans tie Titans with odd 1st quarter touchdown

The Houston Texans equalized the game with the Tennessee Titans when Rex Burkhead recovered a Davis Mills fumble for a touchdown.

news

Texans are ready for the cold weather | Daily Brew

With an Arctic blast on the way, Head Coach Lovie Smith explained how the Texans will prepare for the cold weather game this Saturday in Nashville.

news

Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Harris Hits

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes from the Texans Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Chiefs at Texans

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Chiefs-Texans Week 15 matchup.

news

Upset bid falls short | Booth Bites

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shared his thoughts on the Texans overtime defeat to the Chiefs.

Advertising